3 trade candidates that should have the Mariners' undivided attention
By Jacob Mountz
In 2024, the Seattle Mariners surprised baseball fans with a strong showing in a division consisting of the Astros and the reigning 2023 championship Rangers. Led by the strongest pitching staff in the game, Seattle jumped out to a healthy lead in the weakened AL West. But by the end of the season, the Astros had caught up to them, finishing 3.5 games ahead of the M’s to seal the division. The Mariners finished with a record of 85-77, a mere one game back in the Wild Card race. What went wrong?
The strongest pitching staff was paired with one of the weakest batting orders. The Mariners’ cumulative .224 batting average last season was second-worst in the MLB only to the dreadful Chicago White Sox. Their .687 OPS ranked them 22nd. Mariners’ president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto tried solving this problem at the trade deadline by adding Justin Turner and Randy Arozarena. However, these additions weren’t enough to stop the Astros from flying past them to win the division.
This offseason, Dipoto has made only minor additions, acquiring Miles Mastrobuoni and Donovan Solano. Solano is a proven hitter that might boost the Mariners’ abysmal batting average. Mastrobuoni is still unproven but comes with potential. Nonetheless, neither of these acquisitions represent a tipping point in the club’s quest for contention. With that said, who could they pursue that might tip the scales against the Astros and bring M’s back into the postseason? Let’s review three names on the trade market that could benefit the Mariners.
3. Rhys Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is coming off a down year for the Milwaukee Brewers. Hoskins hit .214/.303/.419/.722 with 26 home runs, career lows across the board through 449 at-bats. However, these numbers may have been due to injury. Hoskins was coming back from a torn ACL that prevented him from taking the field at all in 2023. In May of 2024, he dealt with a hamstring issue. The good news is that this didn’t hamper his power.
Betting on Hoskins would be betting on a bounce-back candidate with a track record of slugging the ball. In his slump-mired 2024 season, Hoskins still barreled the ball at a very high rate and drew walks at a healthy pace.
Hoskins is signed through the 2025 season after exercising his player option. His contract comes with a mutual option for 2026. In both years, if the mutual option is agreed upon, he will earn $18 million in each. The Brewers have recently shown a willingness to trade him as they have indicated a desire to move his money off the books. Should a team inquire about Hoskins, the Brewers would likely offer cash to move him. If added by the Mariners, Hoskins would be an option at first base recently vacated by Justin Turner and Ty France before him.
2. Luis Arraez
As a team that is hitting-challenged, it would make sense for the Mariners to pursue a player that could easily make up for their key weakness. With only one year left on his contract, the San Diego Padres have put Luis Arraez on the trading block. Arraez is coming off his third consecutive batting title looking to add a fourth. In 637 at-bats, Arraez slashed .314/.346/.392/.739 with four home runs. This includes recording an NL-best 200 hits.
In 2023, Arraez posted career-highs across the board, but nothing more impressive than his .354 average and 203 hits, winning his second consecutive Silver Slugger. Arraez never hit more than 10 home runs in a season, but this shouldn’t be a problem for the Mariners. When hitting ahead of Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh, he’ll help produce plenty of runs.
Arraez isn’t known as a good defender. He currently ranks among the worst in outs above average. However, he could greatly benefit the M’s as a DH. The Mariners currently have Mitch Garver at the position. Garver posted a .172 average with 15 home runs last season. Signing Arraez to take the DH role would vastly improve their chances of contending. Arraez will be owed $13.7 million this coming season.
1. Luis Robert Jr.
Among the top trade targets this offseason is a potentially game-changing outfielder. Luis Robert Jr. has shown an ability to hit for average (.338 in 2021), pound home runs (38 in 2023), play centerfield like a Gold Glover (won a Gold Glove in 2020), and steal bases at a high rate (23 stolen bases in 2024 despite playing in only 100 games). Unfortunately, he’s been injured frequently and hasn’t really displayed all the best of his talents at the same time. This clouds his potential in uncertainty.
Through another injury-riddled season in 2024, Robert Jr. posted a .224/.278/.379/.657 slash line with 14 home runs in 393 at-bats with the record-breaking White Sox team. It was his worst year at the plate, but this shouldn’t be a strong deterrence. Robert’s power and glove haven’t wavered making him a valuable asset to his team regardless of his other skills. Like Hoskins, Robert will be another bounce-back candidate. With his high ceiling and vast range of skills, Robert’s bounce-back is a very favorable bet, that is, as long as he can stay healthy.
Robert is under club control through 2027. He is owed $15 million next season and has two club options the following two years in which he would earn $20 million each if exercised. The White Sox will undoubtedly hold out for a hefty haul to trade him. The good news here is that the Mariners have a deep pool of prospects to deal from making them optimal trade partners. With Robert Jr., there are no guarantees. But if he can stay healthy, he has the potential to take Seattle deep into the postseason.