3 trade deadline deals the Knicks should be hoping their rivals make
As the NBA trade deadline looms, teams around the league are scrambling to explore last-minute deals, with several superstars swirling in trade rumors. Initially expected to make moves to bolster their bench, the New York Knicks have seemingly pumped the brakes on a major trade after thriving in a nine-man rotation under Tom Thibodeau, winning four straight games.
While the Knicks may opt for stability, they’ll be watching closely as their Eastern Conference rivals — Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, and Philadelphia 76ers — navigate their own trade dilemmas. Any ill-advised move by these teams could play right into New York’s hands.
Here are three potential trades the Knicks hope their rivals make before the deadline.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
3. Indiana Pacers: Myles Turner for Clint Capela
The Indiana Pacers have been listening to offers for Myles Turner but remain firm in their stance—they won’t move him unless an offer blows them away. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks, dealing with Jalen Johnson’s season-ending injury, could be on the verge of reshuffling their roster after another disappointing season.
A potential deal between the two teams could center around Clint Capela, multiple draft picks, and possibly a young player heading to Indiana. However, swapping Turner for Capela would shrink Indiana’s offensive versatility. Turner’s ability to stretch the floor as a three-point shooter has been crucial for the Pacers’ fast-paced system, and replacing him with a more traditional, non-shooting center like Capela could clog their offense.
Additionally, Capela is set to hit free agency soon, leaving Indiana in a precarious position if he doesn’t re-sign. For a small-market team with limited free-agent appeal, parting with Turner could be a major setback.
2. Miami Heat: Jimmy Butler for Paul George
The Miami Heat are in a difficult spot, and their primary objective seems clear — move on from Jimmy Butler. His indefinite team-imposed suspension has only added to the drama, and this isn’t the first time Miami has had to discipline its star forward. With Pat Riley looking to turn the page, one potential trade target could be Paul George.
On paper, swapping Butler for George might seem like a reasonable move, but it comes with risks. George is having one of the worst statistical seasons of his career, averaging just 17.1 points on 42.9 percent shooting from the field and a career-low 36.5 percent from three. The 76ers, who committed $212 million to him, are surely disappointed with his production, and the Heat would be taking on a hefty contract with little certainty that George can bounce back.
Furthermore, Joel Embiid has openly expressed his desire to reunite with Butler, making it a possibility that Miami sends him to Philadelphia instead. If the Heat take a gamble on George and he fails to regain his form, it could derail their postseason hopes.
1. Orlando Magic: Trading for Zach LaVine
The Orlando Magic’s season has been a rollercoaster. After a strong start, injuries to Paolo Banchero (34 games missed) and Franz Wagner have seen them slide from 19-12 to 24-24. While Orlando is still in the thick of the playoff race, there’s speculation they might pursue a high-scoring guard to provide an offensive boost — enter Zach LaVine.
With the Chicago Bulls making nearly their entire roster available except for rookie Matas Buzelis, the Magic have the assets to strike a deal. LaVine, averaging 24.0 points on a career-best 51.5 percent shooting, is an elite scorer. However, integrating him into Orlando’s system could present challenges. With Banchero and Wagner already leading the offense, LaVine’s role would likely be reduced, possibly limiting his effectiveness.
A hypothetical deal sending Jonathan Isaac, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Cole Anthony to Chicago would strip the Magic of three key contributors. Isaac is a defensive anchor, KCP provides perimeter shooting and championship experience, and Anthony is a solid playmaker off the bench. Given that Orlando has the third-easiest remaining schedule, they may be better off letting their current roster regain full health rather than making a desperate move for LaVine.
While the Knicks may not be making splashy trades, they’ll be monitoring their rivals closely. If Indiana, Miami, or Orlando make a miscalculated move, it could open the door for New York to solidify its standing in the East without lifting a finger. With the trade deadline fast approaching, all eyes are on how these teams navigate their next steps.