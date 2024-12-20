3 trade targets the Knicks have to stay away from
The New York Knicks are well-positioned as they sit four games behind the Boston Celtics for the second seed in the Eastern Conference. While trade season is heating up and fans are eager for a blockbuster move, there are certain players the Knicks should avoid targeting. Here’s a look at three names that have surfaced in trade rumors but don’t fit the Knicks’ needs or ambitions:
3. Robert Williams
The Portland Trail Blazers’ transition into a post-Damian Lillard era has left Robert Williams in a precarious spot. While his rebounding and defensive presence as a 6-foot-9 center is appealing, his injury history raises significant red flags. Over the past three seasons, Williams has struggled to stay on the court, making him a risky investment for any team looking for consistent production.
For the Knicks, acquiring Williams would feel redundant. Mitchell Robinson already fills the role of a rim-protecting center with limited offensive upside. Adding Williams would crowd the frontcourt without addressing the team’s pressing need for consistent scoring or spacing. The Knicks need more than just another defensive big, especially one with durability concerns.
2. Patrick Williams
The Chicago Bulls have made it clear they’re open to moving Patrick Williams, but his lackluster performance and hefty contract make him a questionable target. Williams, who recently re-signed with the Bulls on a five-year, $90 million deal, is averaging just 9.6 points on 36.5 percent shooting from the field. While his 3-point shooting at 36.8 percent is respectable, it’s far from elite for a forward the Knicks would rely on to stretch the floor.
The financial implications of adding Williams are also problematic. With an $18 million annual salary, the Knicks would be committing significant cap space to a player who hasn’t lived up to his potential. Banking on Williams to rediscover his 2022-2023 form feels like a gamble New York doesn’t need to take, especially with other more reliable options likely available.
1. Kyle Kuzma
Kyle Kuzma is a name that generates buzz, but his current form doesn’t justify the hype. The 2020 NBA champion is in the midst of his worst season, shooting just 42 percent from the field and an abysmal 27.6 percent from 3. Despite averaging 15.8 points per game, his offensive inefficiency and defensive lapses make him a questionable fit for a Knicks team looking to contend.
Kuzma’s $23 million salary is another sticking point. Given his likely role as a sixth man in New York, that’s a steep price for a player whose production has significantly declined. While the Washington Wizards would likely part with him for minimal return, the Knicks have no reason to take on Kuzma’s contract and the baggage of his current struggles.
The Knicks have built a strong foundation and are within striking distance of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. However, making the wrong trade could derail their momentum. While Robert Williams, Patrick Williams, and Kyle Kuzma may generate intrigue, none of these players address the Knicks’ needs without introducing significant risks. Instead, the Knicks should remain patient and target players who can make a meaningful impact without compromising the team’s chemistry or financial flexibility.