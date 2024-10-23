3 trades Braves can make this winter to replicate Chris Sale blockbuster
By Jacob Mountz
Before the start of January, the Red Sox sent legendary hurler, Chris Sale, to the Atlanta Braves along with a load of cash for Vaughn Grissom. Looking back, this trade is now a sensitive pressure point for Red Sox fans. This begs the question; why would the Red Sox trade Sale with nearly enough cash to pay for one year of his services?
At one point of time, Sale was a yearly Cy Young contender. However, injuries began to mount. Sale performed poorly in 2019 before missing all of 2020 with Tommy John surgery. From that year through 2022, Sale only pitched 48.1 innings. Injuries continued to hamper him again in 2023, where he once more performed very poorly. What happened next?
Much to the chagrin of every Red Sox fan, he was traded to the Braves and won a pitching triple crown (and maybe a Gold Glove). Meanwhile, the Red Sox missed the postseason altogether. In July, Vaughn Grissom, whose performance has drawn criticism from Red Sox fans, offered some delightful obscenities in response to said criticisms. Unfortunately, on the Sale front, the Braves’ struggle for survival in the Wild Card match would end without their ace taking the mound.
With Max Fried and Charlie Morton likely leaving the Braves, who could Alex Anthopoulos get to replace them? Ian Anderson should be returning along with Spencer Strider. The Braves have some depth with AJ Smith-Shawver and Hurston Waldrep among others.
The free agent market will sport some respected names, but Alex Anthopoulos indicated at the trade deadline after trading for Jorge Soler that he intends to pull the purse strings tight and stay under the third luxury tax bracket. In addition, the Braves lack quality depth in the farm system. So, trading for valuable players or signing them may be out of the equation.
But perhaps, Anthopoulos could make an under-the-radar grab for an arm that would replicate the Sale trade. But who could be such a target?
3. LHP Jeffrey Springs
Most often, we hear of failed starters becoming relievers. By all indications, Jeffrey Springs was a failed reliever who became a starter. After only two starts in 2018, Springs would not start a game again until 2022. Springs’ results as a reliever were not ideal, having been a bullpen piece for the Rangers, Red Sox, and Rays. But the year he became a starter, he posted a 2.46 ERA over 135.1 innings, striking out 144 while walking just 31. He made 25 starts in 33 appearances that year for the Rays.
However, he was unable to capitalize on his success as injuries would sideline him in 2023 and 2024. In those two years, he only pitched 49 innings.
Now in a deep rebuild and having traded Jason Adam, Randy Arozarena, Tyler Glasnow, and others, rumor has it that the Tampa Bay Rays may be looking to trade some rotational arms according to Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors.
Springs’ overall durability might be somewhat suspect. He’s only eclipsed 44.2 innings once, that being the 2022 season, when he showed he can be an effective starter. Still, no one knows how he’ll perform over the course of a full season. Should the Braves deal for him, they’ll be taking a risk like they did on Sale, but Springs offers a proposition of exceptional talent at a lower cost. The 32-year-old southpaw is set to enter free agency in 2028 having been signed to an extension with a club option for 2027. There is $36 million left on his contract through 2027 ($10.5 million each year in 2025 and 2026, $15 million in 2027 or a $750,000 option buyout).
2. RHP Drew Rasmussen
If Springs is a little too expensive to take a risk on, that is no matter. The Rays have a few good options besides Springs. Drew Rasmussen is one of them. Like Springs, Rasmussen has also dealt with injuries the past two years. In 2022, Rasmussen’s only full year as a starter, he pitched to a 2.84 ERA with 125 strikeouts over 146 innings.
Unfortunately, since that year, Rasmussen has only thrown 73.1 innings. Since coming off the IL and making his 2024 debut, Rasmussen was used as a reliever and opener, pitching 28.2 innings to a 2.83 ERA. His fastball velocity that year was ranked in the 90th percentile, throwing 96.9 mph on average. His yearly ERA has not peaked above 2.84 since his debut year in 2020.
Still, the issue with Rasmussen is the same issue with Springs: durability. Luckily, taking a risk on Rasmussen isn’t such a high stakes gamble. The 29-year-old righty will make an estimated $3.3 million next year before arbitration 3 in 2026. He will come much cheaper than Springs. Rasmussen will be a free agent in 2027. For any interested clubs, Rasmussen represents an inexpensive opportunity to trade for a quality arm.
1. RHP Alek Manoah
The number three contender in the 2022 AL Cy Young race may also be able to provide the Braves quality outings on the cheap side. Alek Manoah burst onto the scene throwing to a 3.22 ERA in his debut year of 2021. The very next year marked the only time he has received considerable attention as a Cy Young contender, posting a 2.24 ERA with 180 strikeouts over 196.2 innings. Since then, Manoah has struggled.
In 2023, Manoah posted a 5.87 ERA. Manoah returned in 2024 after dealing with a shoulder injury only to be shut down by an elbow injury after just five starts. In those five appearances, Manoah threw to a 3.70 ERA.
As a pitcher who has performed poorly and dealt with injuries since being a Cy Young contender, Manoah would be an attractive investment as a come-back candidate. The 26-year-old righty (will be 27 in January) is set to make an estimated $2.3 million next year before entering arbitration 2 the following year. Manoah will be a free agent in 2028. However, a trade for Manoah would be based on the needs of the Blue Jays.
Toronto is under massive pressure to make a postseason run with just one year left on the contracts of several key players. They currently have two goals at the top of their priorities: make a trade(s) that will take them to the postseason and shed payroll in an attempt to extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It is unknown whether Manoah will be able to contribute very much in 2025 especially given that he is still recovering from Tommy John surgery and might miss a part of the season. Both priorities and the fact that the Braves have some minor-league talent ready to make the jump indicate Manoah would be an exceptional trade candidate for both sides. But can he return to form?
If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the Braves, it would be this: if you have talent, they will find a way to get it out of you. If they can do with Manoah what they did with Sale, the Braves will be overloaded with potential aces (Sale, Anderson, Strider, Manoah, Lopez, and let’s not forget the budding Spencer Schwellenbach). Even if there are doubts within the organization, Manoah isn’t a costly bet. This could be a case where the reward is much greater than the risk.