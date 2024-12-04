3 transfer QBs Alabama should pursue if Jalen Milroe leaves Tuscaloosa
By Austen Bundy
The Alabama Crimson Tide had a relatively rough first transition year in the wake of legendary head coach Nick Saban retiring. Quarterback Jalen Milroe had every opportunity to jump ship but decided to stay and help new boss Kalen DeBoer try and keep the program from falling into a competitive slump.
The two partially succeeded. A 9-3 regular season and no SEC Championship Game berth is a sub-Saban level accomplishment but it could've been worse. Especially because the team is still likely in the College Football Playoff because chaos, of course.
But regardless, Milroe will likely not be with the team next season whether he declares for the 2025 NFL Draft or decides to transfer out for one last ride elsewhere. DeBoer has rising senior Cade Carruth and rising junior Ty Simpson to presumably take over the role under center but there are other options available in the transfer portal to potentially shake things up in Tuscaloosa.
3 transfer QBs Alabama should consider as Jalen Milroe's heir
Conner Weigman - Texas A&M
I understand he didn't have the greatest tenure down in College Station but one could argue he didn't have the proper weapons nor the right scheme for his talents. With a top weapon like wide receiver Ryan Williams at his disposal, Weigman's ceiling is enormously high especially with the better offensive line protection Alabama could offer him.
Weigman would have the opportunity to eclipse 1,000 passing yards for the first time in his college career down in Tuscaloosa. That doesn't come knocking very often and he clearly impressed the SEC, receiving offers from plenty of conference foes when he was in high school. DeBoer should be calling his phone as soon as legally possible.
Justyn Martin - UCLA
Martin was the backup behind Ethan Garbers this season but had a moment of brilliance against Penn State in October, posting 167 yards through the air and scoring a touchdown. He has a small sample size but the sophomore offers a lot of upside with his strong arm which could be something DeBoer can mold to his advantage.
At the very least, Martin would provide for some interesting quarterback competition at Spring camp and finding himself at a large brand like Alabama could be just what he needs to take his talents to the next level.
Anthony Colandrea - Virginia
This would be a very under-the-radar move for the Crimson Tide but it might be worth it in the long run. The rising junior has 4,083 career passing yards in just two seasons at Virginia. Granted the ACC isn't the SEC but his stats just prove he's capable delivering the ball effectively through the air. He has snuck by most national attention but his numbers make him one of the best young passers in college football believe it or not.
Colandrea's 26 passing touchdowns would take a dramatic tick upwards if he arrives in Tuscaloosa and he could offer DeBoer a few decent years under center. If there's anyone who could recognize the upside Colandrea possesses it would be DeBoer but whether he decides to look outwards for the future of the program is yet to be seen.