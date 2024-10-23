3 tweaks Lakers still need to make after impressive season opener
The Los Angeles Lakers kicked off their 2024-25 season with a 110-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, ending a five-year stretch of season-opener losses. It was a memorable night for Lakers fans, not just for the victory but for witnessing the historic debut of LeBron James and his son, Bronny James Jr., on the court together — the first father-son duo to play simultaneously in NBA history.
While this victory is a solid start, the Lakers still have areas where they could improve if they want to contend throughout the season. Here are three key adjustments they could make:
3. Sign Markelle Fultz as a backup point guard
Gabe Vincent, who returned from an extended injury absence last season, struggled in his season debut, recording just 2 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists in 17 minutes. His performance was underwhelming, especially given his $11 million contract for this season. The Lakers may want to explore other options, particularly considering their lack of depth at point guard behind D'Angelo Russell.
Markelle Fultz, who remains a free agent after playing 43 games with the Orlando Magic last season, could be an ideal target. Though injury-prone, Fultz brings playmaking ability, athleticism, and size (6-foot-4) that could help bolster the Lakers’ second unit. He can defend multiple positions and has shown flashes of brilliance in the past. Adding Fultz could provide the Lakers with a more versatile and reliable option than Vincent moving forward.
2. Sign Matt Ryan for better 3-point shooting
Three-point shooting continues to be a glaring weakness for the Lakers, as they shot just 5-of-30 (16.7 percent) from beyond the arc in their win over the Timberwolves. Austin Reaves, Max Christie, and Dalton Knecht combined for only one made 3-pointer all night. After finishing 24th in the league in total 3s made last season, the Lakers need to improve their perimeter shooting to stay competitive, especially against teams that excel from deep.
A possible solution could be signing free-agent Matt Ryan, who shot 45.1 percent from 3 last season. Ryan had a brief stint with the Lakers in the 2022-23 season before being waived but has since proven his value as a reliable shooter with the New Orleans Pelicans. Adding Ryan could strengthen the Lakers’ bench, giving them a consistent long-range threat to pair with Dalton Knecht.
1. Play Bronny James more
The excitement in the arena was palpable when Bronny James Jr. made his debut next to his father. Though he played just 3 minutes and went scoreless (0-2 from the field), Bronny showcased some of the intangibles that make him an intriguing prospect. He had a good look from 3 over Joe Ingles and played respectable defense against Anthony Edwards, holding his own against one of the league’s rising stars.
Bronny’s skill set, particularly his ability to rebound and defend bigger players, could make him a valuable asset to the Lakers. While some may argue that he should spend time developing in the G League, getting real NBA minutes alongside high-level talent could accelerate his growth. As the season progresses, giving Bronny more opportunities could pay off, allowing him to gain confidence and refine his game.