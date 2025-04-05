3 UCLA players who won't be back next season after getting blown out by UConn in Final Four

The UCLA women's basketball team had an incredible season under head coach Cori Close, winning 34 games and advancing to their first Final Four in program history. For a while, however, they'll have a bad taste in their mouths from the blowout loss they suffered in the National Semifinal against the UConn Huskies on Friday.

Players have always moved on from college programs as time in college basketball is finite, but in the current state of the game, rosters can be almost unrecognizable from the year prior. Not only do players graduate and move on with their lives, but the transfer portal has allowed younger players to change programs with no penalty.

While the Bruins had a historic season and are one of the most highly regarded programs in the country, they are not immune to players leaving.

3. Kendall Dudley, F

Kendall Dudley was a highly touted recruit out of high school, as she became the first girl's basketball recruit to announce her commitment live on ESPN. However, despite playing in all 37 contests as a true freshman this season, she only averaged 1.9 points per game and did not play more than 20 minutes in a contest once league play began.

With Angela Dugalić returning for another season and no players set to graduate, it may be challenging for the forward to earn more playing time next season. As a former five-star recruit, she would be a hot commodity in the transfer portal and could make an instant impact for another big-time program.

2. Timea Gardner, F

Timea Gardner transferred to UCLA this season from former Pac-12 foe Oregon State. After beginning the season as a starter, her role dwindled a bit as the season went along. She had a resurgence during the NCAA Tournament, which she could parlay into a nice situation at another school.

The Bruins do not have anybody projected to leave the program, and they have No. 2 rated prospect Sienna Betts, younger sister of star center Lauren Betts, set to be a big part of the team next season. The writing could be on the wall for Gardner and it may be the best thing for her career to find a change of scenery.

1. Janiah Baker, F

Janiah Baker is another player who was at the top of her class as a recruit and made an instant impact in college. After two tremendous campaigns for Texas A&M, however, she transferred to UCLA. This season, her role was a bit sporadic, but it definitely decreased toward the end of the year.

She still has an impressive enough resume to land somewhere great in the transfer portal, but the odds of her role increasing next season are slim with nobody leaving and a five-star recruit that plays her position coming in. Baker was a pivotal piece of the Bruins' team this year but the season did not end the way she would have liked, so perhaps she entertains the idea of transferring again.