3 undeserving Chicago Cubs who will be back thanks to Jed Hoyer
The Chicago Cubs have a huge offseason ahead of them. This may be one of the most important offseasons in the 21st century for the Cubs. They have the talent to go win but they didn't put the pieces together last year.
After bringing in Craig Counsell to be their manager, the Cubs instantly entered win-now mode. They made a few moves in 2023 and during the 2024 season that pushed them in the right direction. Heading into the 2024 offseason, there are some more moves for the Cubs to make. They will need to bring in some of the top free agents, but they will also need to move some of their net-negative players off the roster to make room for these free agents and a few top prospects.
But we all know that Jed Hoyer will make some questionable decisions this Winter. Which players will be back in Chicago next year, even though they certainly shouldn't be brought back?
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
3. INF David Bote
David Bote has an argument to remain with the team. He's been solid for the team in the past and if the Cubs could get him for cheaper, there is a serious argument to keep him. But Bote is attached to a $7 million team option and the Cubs just can't afford to fill their active roster out with players in the $5 million to $10 million range if they're going to be as aggressive in free agency as they're predicted to be.
Instead of bringing Bote back for $7 million, the Cubs could bring up top prospects like Matt Shaw or James Triantos. Shaw, the team's top prospect is beyond big-league-ready. Last season, across two levels of the minor leagues, slashed .284/.379/.488 in 121 games. He's ready to come up to the big leagues, take Bote's spot, and play every day for Craig Counsell.
But, knowing Jed Hoyer, he will likely be bringing Bote back on his overpriced team option. Bote has slashed .234/.318/.392 on his career and the veteran spent most of last season off the major league roster. Bote shouldn't be brought back, but there is a chance that Hoyer brings him back at $7 million for next season.
2. C/1B Christian Bethancourt
There's absolutely no place on the Cubs roster for the catcher/first baseman Christian Bethancourt. Bethancourt struggled last season, slashing .209/.241/.367 on the season, though he was quite productive while with the Cubs. Still, you can't bring Bethancourt back to the active roster just because of a successful 24-game stretch where he was slightly above average. He has one more year of arbitration on his contract, so there's a chance that he will be brought back for cheap. But it just doesn't make sense for Chicago.
The Cubs have 20-year-old Moises Ballesteros sitting in Triple-A, ready to come to the big leagues and make a difference as the catcher of the future. The young catching prospect slashed .289/.354/.471 in 124 games last season split between Double-A and Triple-A. The team also has free agency and Miguel Amaya to take catching reps at the big league level.
Either way, Bethancourt isn't worth bringing back to the club. He's a .229 career hitter and has an OPS+ of 72 in his 427 big-league games. Bethancourt has been given chances to be a big-league catcher, but he's shown what he is. Hoyer will likely bring him back for his successful 24-game stretch to end the season though.
1. LHP Drew Smyly
Teams often fall under the trap of keeping a player because of their emotional connection with him. This is the case with right-hander, Kyle Hendricks, though Jed Hoyer will absolutely be letting Hendricks go this offseason. Hendricks has been so bad that there really is no level of personal connection that he could have with the team that would keep him safe.
Drew Smyly, on the other hand, has been just good enough for the Cubs to consider keeping him, though it wouldn't be the right decision at all.
Smyly is a veteran. He's a three-year veteran of the Cubs who has made over 100 appearances with the team. Since coming to the Cubs, Smyly has moved to the bullpen, where he's been a mediocre arm at best at this point in his career.
Smyly has a $10 million player option attached to his contract for next season. He will absolutely be opting into his side of the deal, but there are questions as to whether the Cubs will opt-in as well, bringing him back.
Since he's such a respected member of the team, Hoyer may feel inclined to bring him back, but it wouldn't be the best decision for the team. That money could and should be used to bring in real impactful players this Winter.