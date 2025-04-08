3 ways the Knicks can get first signature win of the season against the Celtics

The Knicks enter tonight’s matchup with the Celtics facing a familiar narrative — they still haven’t beaten Boston this season. But this might be their best shot yet.

Boston’s injury report is stacked. Al Horford is out. Kristaps Porzingis, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown are all questionable. The Celtics could be rolling out a shell of their usual lineup. For New York, this is a golden opportunity to flip the script.

The Celtics have bullied the Knicks in three meetings this season, outscoring them by +63 combined. Even when New York was short-handed earlier in the year, they haven’t shown they can keep up. That changes tonight — or it should — if Tom Thibodeau and company execute on three key fronts:

3. Feed OG Anunoby

The Knicks have gone 7–3 in their last 10. The common denominator? OG Anunoby has been that guy.

He’s averaging 27.6 points on 56.3 percent shooting, including 45.8 percent from 3, over that stretch. With Brunson out for part of it, OG stepped up. But even with Brunson back, he dropped 32 and looked every bit the offensive weapon the Knicks hoped for.

If the Knicks want to finally knock off the Celtics, OG has to keep being aggressive — attack the paint, stretch the floor, and stay in rhythm. He might be the X-factor tonight.

2. Win the 3-point battle

The Celtics shoot 3s like it’s a religion. They lead the NBA in attempts per game (48.3), shattering the old record. And they have six guys averaging double figures largely because of it.

New York? They’ve been buried from deep every time these two meet:

Game 1: Boston +18 (29-11)

Game 2: Boston +10 (19-9)

Game 3: Boston +9 (14-5)

That’s the game right there.

The Knicks don’t have to match Boston shot-for-shot from deep — but they can’t let the Celtics run away with it either. Perimeter defense must be sharp, especially with how quickly Boston can flip a lead.

1. Survive the first quarter

The Celtics come out swinging. In three matchups, Boston has outscored New York by plus-49 in the first quarter alone.

By the time the Knicks start finding rhythm, the deficit’s already in double digits and the game’s basically over. Boston ranks fifth in first-quarter scoring. The Knicks? 16th. That gap has been brutal.

If New York wants any shot, they can’t play from behind — especially not against a team this deep and this dangerous. They need to set the tone early, control pace, and punch first.

Bottom line: This is the Knicks’ best chance to take down the East’s top seed. Boston might be resting their stars. New York is finally healthy. If there was ever a moment to prove they belong in the conversation with the league’s elite, it’s tonight.