3 Ways the Steelers can prepare for the playoffs in Week 18 against the Bengals
By DJ Dunson
For playoff-bound squads like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 18 is a glorified scrimmage. The only thing that matters in a logical sense is that they escape without major injuries.
Tactically, the Steelers have a few issues to iron out. Additionally, playing on a Saturday before the Baltimore Ravens can officially secure the division requires them to field a competitive lineup against Cincinnati to lock in the best possible playoff seeding. The Ravens are unlikely to lose Saturday and surrender the division, but that can’t be of concern to the reeling Steelers. There’s still plenty Pittsburgh can do to prepare for the playoffs in week 18.
Re-establish the connection between George Pickens and Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson’s worst stretch of the season, occurring in the last three games, is the result of a confluence of tough scheduling and the absence of his number-one target. George Pickens augments Wilson’s strengths throwing to the outside. However, there’s been a cacophony of noise about Pickens' failure to complete a route in Week 17 against Kansas City, which led to a safety getting the jump on Wilson’s throw to Pat Freiermuth in the endzone. Prior to that, Pickens missed three weeks nursing a hamstring injury.
Pickens had a tendency to check out when Justin Fields was dropping back when he wasn’t being targeted sufficiently. That facet of Pickens’ immaturity was thought to be in the past until he returned to action. Pickens is a vibes guy and Russ can play an important part in getting him and the passing attack back on track.
Define a role for Justin Fields
Justin Fields was a full participant in practice this week which means that he will be active for Week 18. Since being replaced as the starting quarterback in Week 7, we’ve seen cameos of Fields here and there, but his role as Wilson’s stuntman and Wildcat QB has never really been fleshed out.
Week 18 is the ideal time to get Fields out there in 3rd-and-short or 4th-and-1 type scenarios. The Steelers have been risk-averse offensively, but Fields gives them a chance to spice up Arthur Smith’s bland offensive palate.
Fields offers the Steelers with a unique asset who allows them to access creative solutions on the offensive end. It’s been successful at a variety of points throughout the season. Fields’ nine-yard keeper against the Ravens is a prime example of how Fields can be used responsibly. Using Fields in the red zone could also go a long ways towards curing their woes on that end.
Regain their confidence on the defensive end
The Steelers dysfunction on the defensive end has slowly seeped into its bones. At one point, this was arguably the best defensive team in the NFL. But in the pasrt month, their tackling has been terrible, their communication has created lapses in their coverages, and the resulting chaos has fractured their creative bond at all three levels.
Tomlin’s teams have thrived as overachievers by defending with precision and discipline. Relying on takeaways against inferior quarterbacks was enough for the regular season, but against elite quarterbacks their synergy has to improve.
There is no better test case than Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow is on pace to throw for approximately 5000 yards, and nearly 50 touchdowns. A strong showing by the defense against an offensive juggernaut would go a long way towards restoring their confidence in time for a favorable Wild Card matchup.