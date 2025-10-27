3 WNBA Draft prospects the Lynx need to be tracking this WBB season

The Minnesota Lynx have spent the last two WNBA seasons as favorites to win the title, but have come up just short both years. Now, they have a chance to bring in a star from the 2026 draft class. During last year's draft, the Minnesota Lynx traded their 11th overall pick to the Chicago Sky. In return, they received the Sky's 2026 first-round pick, which just so happens to be a top-5 pick.

While the Dallas Wings have the best lottery odds for the No. 1 overall pick, the Sky have the second-best chance, so we will most likely see Minnesota holding picks No. 2 or No. 3. This could really work out for the Lynx. With their entire starting five being free agents, they could be looking for some replacements for their roster — here are the top draft prospects they should be watching this season.

3. Flau'Jae Johnson, LSU

Johnson is a pillar for Kim Mulkey's LSU squad, and has been for the last three seasons. Each year, she only seems to be getting better, and I would not be surprised if that remains true this season. Last season, she averaged 18.6 points, shooting 46.8 percent from the floor. She's proven herself to be an energetic shooting guard who can create opportunities for herself on the court. Depending on whom the Lynx lose in free — like Courtney Williams — Flau'Jae will be worth watching this season.

2. Azzi Fudd, UConn

The Minnesota Lynx led the league in three-point percentage last season — if there's one player in this draft that can keep that success going, it's Azzi Fudd. She finished last season shooting 43.6 percent from beyond the arc and averaging 13.6 points per game. She is also fresh off the National Championship, where she won Most Outstanding Player. While Minnesota already has a pretty stacked backcourt, adding Fudd could not only add depth to a dominant roster but also provide her with an opportunity to learn from the best.

1. Olivia Miles, TCU

While she might be in different threads, I have a feeling we'll be seeing the same Olivia Miles we're used to this season. She had her best season of her college career last season, averaging 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 40.6 percent from deep. Miles' bag is incredibly deep. Not only is she an elite shooter, but her decision-making allows her to create more opportunities for her teammates. If she is still available when it comes time for the Lynx to pick, I think it'd be hard for them to pass her up.