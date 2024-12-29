3 WNBA Draft Prospects the Mystics should be scouting for the No. 4 and No. 6 pick
The Washington Mystics will have the chance to propel their rebuild during the 2025 WNBA Draft with four picks in their possession (No. 4, No. 6, No. 23, No. 32). However, all eyes will be on the No. 4 and No. 6 pick in this diverse draft. Who should the franchise scout?
Washington finished the 2024 season 14-26, missing the postseason, which led to the franchise parting ways with coach Eric Thibault and general manager Mike Thibault. The Mystics hired Sydney Johnson as their next coach and appointed Jamila Wideman to general manager on Dec. 23.
The 2025 WNBA draft is slated for Monday, April 14, and Wideman will have her hands full with two picks in the top ten. Washington's core features Ariel Atkins, Shakira Austin, and Aaliyah Edwards.
With four picks in the draft overall and two in the top ten, the Mystics should focus on scouting backcourt talent. Last season, the team struggled to get into their offense, generate easy points, and avoid turnovers.
3 WNBA Draft prospects for the Washington Mystics
Olivia Miles, Guard, Notre Dame (No.4)
Olivia Miles is a player who appears on most mock drafts within the top five draft picks. Washington should be scouting her because of her ability to lead, her instincts, and that she has the skill set to be a core piece on a WNBA team.
Miles' inefficient shooting from beyond the arch may cause concerns for teams, but the Mystics can overcome that. Nonetheless, she is shooting 50 percent from downtown from the 12 games played this season.
Last season, the Mystics finished second in three-point shooting with 36.6 percent. The Notre Dame guard will be able to develop her three-point shooting over time but her ability to run the offense, force turnovers, push the tempo, and pick apart defenses is something Washington needs.
Currently, Miles is averaging 17.2 points, 6.7 assists, and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 56.8 percent from the field. Her ability to be an extension of the coach on the floor and play off the ball is something the Mystics need. She is a generational talent that any team can be built on.
Te-Hina Paopao, Guard, South Carolina (No.6)
Washington should scout guard Te-Hina Paopao with their sixth pick in the draft because of her veteran presence. Last season she helped lead the Gamecocks to a national title with her defense and efficient shooting.
Paopao's ability to play with or without the basketball in her hand will help her contribute right away. Although the Mystics are in a rebuild, she will be able to provide heavy minutes for the team.
The South Carolina guard is averaging 11.3 points, 2.4 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 42.9 percent from deep. She is a guard who isn't afraid to crash the glass and help her team with second-chance points.
Atkins is the clear starter for Washington at shooting guard, but Paopao can come off the bench or play with the starters in a small ball lineup.
Washington should scout the senior guard because of her ability to impact the game without being a primary scoring option and she is a product of coach Dawn Staley.
Azzi Fudd, Guard, UConn (No.4 or No. 6)
The Mystics should consider scouting Azzi Fudd because of their need for players who can create their own offense. While she may not have the iso prowess of Paige Bueckers she moves without the basketball and can score with three or fewer dribbles.
Fudd will help the Mystics with their pick-and-roll offense with Edwards and Austin.
Injuries have hampered the UConn guard, who recently returned for the first time since Dec. 10 with a knee strain. Last season, she only played two games before tearing her ACL and meniscus.
Fudd has only played eight games this season but in her freshman year, she shot 43 percent from three and in her sophomore season she shot 34 percent.
Fudd is a system player who can shoot it when healthy. Her total amount of games played in her collegiate career could cause concern (understandably) for some but her ability to leave her imprint on the game in multiple ways is special.
The UConn guard runs without the ball and can catch and shoot with her quick release.