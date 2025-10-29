3 WNBA Draft prospects the Storm need to be tracking this WBB season

The Seattle Storm finished the 2025 WNBA season at 23-21. They made the playoffs, but ultimately were booted in the first round by the Las Vegas Aces. Their first two picks in the 2026 WNBA Draft could set them up nicely to build for the future though. The Storm acquired both the Sparks' first-round lottery pick — which will most likely give them the third pick — and the Aces' first-round pick at No. 14.

They've had a pretty stacked roster the last couple of years with the new additions of Nneka Oguwmike and Skylar Diggins, then Erica Wheeler this past offseason. Gabby Williams came back to the team in a more permanent way for the first time since 2022. They even got more veteran depth mid-season when they acquired Brittney Sykes.

Even with all those big names, they still had quite a disappointing ending to the season. But there's still a lot of potential in Seattle, depending on how they decide to attack this offseason. A lot of those veteran players will be free agents. We could see Diggins, Oguwmike, Wheeler, and Skyes all in different threads next season. I expect all of them to at least consider offers from other organizations.

This could force the Storm to really lean into the younger players on their squad — something they should consider either way. Dominque Malonga had an incredible rookie season, showing a lot of potential. Seattle also has two young stars who were first-round picks in 2023 and 2024, who were injured for the entire 2025 season — Jordan Horston and Nika Mühl.

Let's take a look at some who Seattle should be watching this season to make the most out of their early picks.

Azzi Fudd, UConn

Assuming Seattle does not get the No.1 overall pick, and Fudd is still on the board, she could be an incredible addition to their squad. Fudd is known as an elite three-point shooter, shooting 43.6 percent from beyond the arc last season. Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogunmike are two of the most efficient three-point shooters in Seattle. But with their futures up in the air, the Storm will most likely be looking for a reliable three-point shooter — Fudd is that player. She has experience playing with Nika Mühl in Connecticut, which could also work out in Seattle's favor if they're looking to give the younger players bigger roles.

Kiki Rice, UCLA

With two first-round picks, there is a good chance Seattle could get two elite guards. This will be Rice's fourth year with UCLA, and with them being one of the favorites to win the championship, it is expected that Rice will have a great year. Last season, she averaged 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. She is one of those dominant players who seem impossible to stop in a fast-break, not only because of her shooting ability, but also her ability to make plays for her teammates. She reads the floor well as a top point guard, even finding herself on the Nancy Lieberman Award candidates list ahead of this season. If her performance is good enough this season, there's a chance she could not be on the board come Seattle's second pick. But if she is, she would be a great addition.

Serah Williams, UConn

If the Storm decides to take a guard with their first pick, they might consider going with a big at pick 14. If Serah Williams is still available, I think they will jump at the opportunity — especially if Nneka Ogwumike decides to sign elsewhere this offseason. Williams spent the last three seasons with Wisconsin. In 2024, she averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game and won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. She is now taking her talents to UConn, where I am positive she will have success. If drafted by Seattle, she could bring their frontcourt, currently consisting of free agents Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor, to a whole new level. If I am the Storm's front office, I am keeping my eyes on how well Williams adapts to a new, very competitive environment in Connecticut,