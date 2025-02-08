3 WNBA Draft Prospects the Lynx should be scouting for the No. 11 pick
By Levi Dombro
The Minnesota Lynx were on the cusp of winning the WNBA Championship in 2024 before losing in brutal fashion in Game 5 to the New York Liberty. Typically, when a team is so close to a title, the best move is to stick together and find one or two pieces that can get the roster over that final hurdle. While the Connecticut Sun have certainly not done that, the Lynx have committed to keeping the core of last year's team together
That's why their selection at No. 11 in the first round of the WNBA Draft is so important. If they can acquire the right player, it could push them over the edge toward a WNBA title, but the wrong choice could set them back. Here are a few prospective players that could put the Lynx in title contention once again.
1. Aziaha James, SG, NC State
James is an interesting prospect because she is a high-volume scorer who can still do a little bit of everything. At NC State this season she's averaging 17.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game. While she may not be asked to do as much at the WNBA level, she is a versatile player that can contribute in a number of ways.
At just 5-foot-9, it may be a stretch to have her play shooting guard, but do not count her out because her lack of size hasn't inhibited her yet. She can absolutely fill it up from long range and force defenses to close out on her well beyond the arc, which is an advantage for any team. When paired with the talent on the Lynx, she could be very effective in a limited role until she irons out some of the kinks in her game.
2. Ajsa Sivka, SF, Slovenia
Sivka has not been the most popular name in draft circles thus far but she makes a ton of sense for the Lynx at this spot. The 6-foot-3 forward prospect hails from Slovenia, and has years of experience both professionally and for her country's national team despite being just 19 years old.
Sivka currently plays in France and while her averages are not going to wow anyone, she has all the tools to become a successful player in the WNBA. At her height, she can score on every level and defend multiple positions. She also has incredible experience as a professional already and has years to develop into the kind of prospect that most college players become when they leave school at age 22 or 23.
It may not be a pick that provides an instant jolt to the offense, but if the Lynx feel comfortable with their haul in free agency, Sivka could be worth a pick with the understanding that she is a bit of a project.
3. J.J. Quinerly, SG, West Virginia
Quinerly has been one of the best players in college basketball for several seasons now. Many fans will remember her from her battle with Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin in the Women's March Madness tournament in 2024, where she scored 15 points for the West Virginia Mountaineers.
She is up to her usual tricks this season, averaging 19 points per game to go along with 3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and a remarkable 3.4 steals. While her shooting percentage beyond the arc has taken a hit this year, she is still scoring efficiently.
There may be some questions about her ability to play shooting guard at just 5-foot-8, but she is as pesky as they come — just look at her steal numbers. If she can get her jump shot back to the level that it was earlier in her college career, she could be the perfect 3-and-D complement to Napheesa Collier and the Lynx.