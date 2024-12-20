3 WNBA Draft prospects the Valkyries should be scouting for the No. 5 pick
The 2025 WNBA Season will welcome the league's 13th team, the Golden State Valkyries. Before they could draft new college players, they had to participate in the 2024 WNBA Expansion Draft two weeks ago. The Valkyries were able to select the following players for their roster:
Player
Former Team
Iliana Rupert, C
Atlanta Dream
Maria Conde, F
Chicago Sky
Veronica Burton, G
Connecticut Sun
Carla Leite, PG
Dallas Wings
Temi Fagbenle, C
Indiana Fever
Kate Martin, G
Las Vegas Aces
Stephanie Talbot, F
Los Angeles Sparks
Cecilia Zandalasini, F
Minnesota Lynx
Kayla Thornton, F
New York Liberty
Monique Billings, F
Phoenix Mercury
Julie Vanloo, G
Washington Mystics
Now that Golden State's roster has begun to take shape, we have a much clearer vision of what kind of team head coach Natalie Nakase and general manager Ohemaa Nyanin are wanted to construct. It is clear that one big component they wanted to add was championship experience since there were four players selected in the Expansion draft that have won a WNBA Championship in their career; Fagbenle, Zandalasini (Lynx 2017), Rupert (Aces in 2022), and Thornton (Liberty 2024).
"Having championship experience is vital," said Nakase after the draft. "You've been in those big moments. You're in those big locker room meetings and those practices that go down to the little details with the playoffs. So yeah, that was a big piece into bringing this team together. We have a goal, and we want to get there with the right players but also with the right minds at the same time."
As we look ahead to the WNBA Draft, it'll be imperative to select more players that will fit around the other players they've already added to the team. Also, more players that abilities align with what the general manager wants.
"Our goal was to construct a roster that embodies both versatility and depth, bringing in a strong mix of leadership, defense and scoring ability," said Nyanin. "These players were carefully chosen not only for their skills on the court but also for their ability to fit into the culture we're working to build here at Golden State."
3 WNBA Draft prospects for the Valkyries
Lauren Betts, center, UCLA
It is rare to find a center to build your team around in the WNBA Draft. Lauren Betts is one of the those prospects that will be able to step in right away and produce. If she decides to leave the UCLA Bruins early, Betts would be able to bring the versatility they want at the center position to build around for the future.
After her freshman season at Stanford, she has become a completely different player for the Bruins, She is pretty much a walking double-double who has improved her scoring efficiency and every other stat since transferring to UCLA. This season, she has somehow improved even more and is averaging 19.8 points, 10 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game. She continues to be an efficient scorer in the post as well with her 63 percent shooting. If she's available at No. 5, it is a no-brainer for the Valkyries to select Betts.
Hailey Van Lith, guard, TCU
Coming into this season, there was a ton of uncertainty about how Van Lith's final collegiate season would end up. She had a breakout third season at the University of Louisville, transferred to LSU where she had a down year, and now finds herself with TCU having one of the best seasons in her college career. She is a player who has NCAA Tournament experience and Olympics experience and has elevated her stock enough to sneak her into the top 5.
This is a draft that could go either way after the first three players. This season, Van Lith is averaging 19.5 points, 6.2 assists (most in her career), and 1.6 steals. She is also a name that fans will recognize on the roster, which could help sell tickets and generate excitement. If she continues to play the way she has, she could sneak into the top 5.
Te-Hina Paopao, guard, South Carolina
If the Valkyries want to continue to build a roster that already has a championship pedigree, Paopao would be a great player to select at No. 5 in the WNBA Draft. Paopao is in her fifth year of college after winning the national championship with South Carolina last season. She is also highly regarded as one of the most prolific 3-point shooters available in the upcoming draft (43 percent). Even before transferring to the Gamecocks, she still shot over 40 percent at Oregon as well.
Before joining Dawn Staley and South Carolina, she was a liability on the defensive end but has since improved there as well. Many experts have her projected just outside the top 5, but with her championship pedigree, lights-out 3-point shooting ability, and leadership qualities, Paopao could be a great addition to the Valkyries at No.5 that aligns with what they're trying to build in Golden State.