3 WNBA preseason games every fan should have circled

The WNBA preseason has expanded in many ways over the years. In 2023 and 2024, the league held preseason games in both Toronto and Edmonton to build excitement prior to the Toronto Tempo entering the league. In 2025, they've moved the Canada game to an in-season game taking place in Vancouver, but the league still has some fun plans for its preseason.

Several teams will be traveling to different destinations to hold their preseason games ahead of the WNBA's 2025 regular season. Here are a few to tune into, including the first WNBA preseason game that will be aired on US network television.

Chicago Sky vs Brazil National Team: Friday May 2 at 8 p.m. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana (LSU campus)

The Chicago Sky will be heading to Baton Rouge for a special preseason game, a celebration for two of their young stars. Baton Rouge is home to the LSU campus, notably where Sky star Angel Reese played the latter half of her college career and won a National Title playing for the Tigers. For Kamila Cardoso, the Sky's other second year player, the opponent makes this match special. Cardoso was born and raised in Brazil before coming to the United States to play basketball, and usually represents Brazil at international tournaments. This time, she will be playing with the Sky.

Indiana Fever vs Brazil National Team: Sunday May 4, at 4 p.m. on ESPN from Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa

When Caitlin Clark played her last home game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena during the 2024 NCAA tournament, it definitely seemed like the last time she would play there ever. Though she will be in the Fever's red and blue instead of Hawkeye gold, Clark is returning to Iowa. The Brazil National team will travel from Louisiana to Iowa to face the Indiana Fever on May 4. Tickets sold out to Clark's homecoming, and ESPN will be broadcasting the game, making this the first WNBA preseason game ever broadcast on US national television.

New York Liberty vs Toyota Antelopes: Monday May 12, at 10 p.m. in Eugene, Oregon

The Toyota Antelopes out of Japan's professional women's basketball league will be making the trip to the United States for two preseason games. The first will be against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on May 10 at College Park Arena in Arlington, Texas. Then, the Antelopes will head west to Oregon to play the reigning WNBA Champion New York Liberty at the University of Oregon on May 12. This will be a homecoming game for Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, who played college basketball at Oregon, and sort of Pacific Northwest homecoming for Breanna Stewart, who played the first years of her WNBA career with the Seattle Storm. Neither of these games are on national television, unfortunately.