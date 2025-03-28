3 WNBA franchises that should consider using a late draft pick on Norfolk State's Diamond Johnson

Diamond Johnson may not be a name that everyone is familiar with, but she is coming off winning the MEAC regular season and tournament championship for the second consecutive season with Norfolk State. After a decorated college career, she declared for the 2025 WNBA draft via Instagram.

With the WNBA expanding, there are a few franchises that should consider using a late draft pick on Johnson. Since the WNBA's inaugural season in 1997, there have been seven HBCU women's basketball players that have been drafted.

Last year, former Jackson State guard Angel Jackson was selected in the third round by the Las Vegas Aces.

Diamonds are made under pressure

Although HBCU talent being drafted is not a foreign concept, players don't necessarily get the exposure or opportunity to make a case for the WNBA. Andrea Gardner (Howard), and Denique Graves (Howard) were the only two women's basketball players drafted from an HBCU that made their WNBA roster during their rookie seasons.

Johnson's experience will be different because she has had success at every stop of the way. She started her collegiate career at Rutgers, where she was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2021) and Second-Team All-Big Ten (2021) under Vivian C. Stringer.

The Philadelphia native transferred to North Carolina State, where she received Second-Team All-ACC honors (2023) and was named ACC Sixth Player of the Year the season prior (2022).

During the NSU guards' time at Norfolk, she continued to dominate, receiving MEAC All-Defensive Team (2024) honors, and she won the MEAC Tournament MVP (2024). She has experience at the Power Five and the mid-major level.

The Norfolk guard put on a show as the Spartans played the Terrapins close in the opening round of the tournament. She finished the game with 18 points, six rebounds, and three steals while shooting 40 percent from 3.

Washington Mystics

The Washington Mystics are continuing to rebuild after the franchise hired new head coach Sydney Johnson and general manager Jamila Wideman. Not to mention, the franchise traded long-time guard Ariel Atkins to the Chicago Sky for the No.3 pick in this year's draft, along with a 2027 pick.

Since the Mystics 2019 championship season, the franchise has struggled with point guard play. Washington should consider using their second- (No. 23) or third-round (No. 32) pick on Johnson because of her ability to run the offense and score when needed.

The Spartan guard can create her own shot and isn't bothered by bigger players. Defensively, she picks her spots and plays great help defense. Size may be a concern on defense from some scouts, but Washington has a deep front-court with an average size of 6 feet.

Johnson averaged 3.6 steals this season, and she plays the passing lane aggressively. On the flip side, she will help this franchise will ball control. Over her career, she has minimized her turnover average to two per game.

Shakira Austin and Aaliyah Edwards will benefit from a guard who knows how to get their wings the ball effectively.

Washington will receive a guard who can space the floor out with her three-point shooting, ability to dominate in the midrange or drive to the rim and finish with a floater. She is an efficient shooter and shot 37.6 percent from 3 and 84.6 percent from the free-throw line during her college career.

Minnesota Lynx

One landing spot that would be ideal for the 5-foot-5 guard is the Minnesota Lynx. She has learned from one of the greatest coaches in Stringer and a legend in his own right, Larry Vickers.

Cheryl Reeve has an eye for talent and developing players. She is the player who can help this franchise in late-game situations as she develops.

Johnson won't need/have her number called or plays run for her, but she would be a great extension of the coach on the floor. She could learn from Natisha Hiedeman and Courtney Williams on how to be a professional and how to slow the game down.

Last season, Minnesota drafted Alissa Pili, and she received some play time but spent most of the season learning from the veterans. This could be a similar situation for the Norfolk guard, which would allow her time to learn the speed of the league and get reps in at practice.

Seattle Storm

Seattle is ramping up for another shot at a WNBA championship, and this would be a solid situation for Johnson. The Storm did draft Nika Muhl last year to take over the starting point guard role eventually, but she is recovering from an ACL tear, which could take time.

As constructed, Seattle doesn't have the depth or a proven point guard. Skylar Diggins-Smith could easily take on that role, but she is better off the ball.

The Norfolk product could contribute to this roster right away simply by being a game manager. There will be growing pains, but the construction of the current roster will allow her room for errors and the ability to grow and learn from them.

She will be a good role player and bench piece for this team. Her shooting will help this team space the floor, she will impact the fast break, and she can make sure to get players the ball on time. When the shot clock runs down, she can attack the lane to draw two and kick it out, or she can score with a floater off the glass.