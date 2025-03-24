3 Yankees prospects whose days are numbered and why

The New York Yankees are trying to operate with more financial responsibility than ever before. Gone are the days when George Steinbrenner would outspend the rest of MLB to power the franchise to World Series titles. Now it is imperative for GM Brian Cashman and his staff to keep payroll in check as they strive to end New York's World Series drought.

One big way in which the Yankees can keep their payroll in check is to grow their own stars. Drafting and developing their own talent has always been a priority for the franchise but now it's essential. The farm system doesn't just need to send superstars to the big leagues. It also needs to establish a pipeline of quality, cost-controlled starters for manager Aaron Boone to oversee.

Not every prospect is going to pan out though. The following three prospects have already squandered their chance to make an impact for the Yankees. These three players might have a chance to make it in the big leagues but it won't be for New York.

1. Oswald Peraza

It was not so long ago that Oswald Peraza was beating out Anthony Volpe in the race to be the Yankees' new starting shortstop. An injury to Peraza two years ago in Spring Training gave Volpe the nod and sent the two middle infielders' careers heading in opposite directions.

Peraza had another chance this Spring to force his way into Boone's plans but he's failed to make it count. The idea was that he could form a platoon wth Oswaldo Cabrera at third base. Unfortunately, Peraza's performance at the plate cotinues to be too weak to warrant regular at-bats at the Major League level.

That offensive weakness combined with the fact that he's out of minor league options means his days with the Yankees are numbered. The only good news for the former top prospect is that his premium glove likely means another team will take a chance on him.

No matter what, Peraza's chance at stardom has passed him by. At best, he can become an average starter for a mediocre team due to his defensive acumen. At worst, he's going to find himself bouncing back between AAA and the Majors for a team that isn't nearly as good as the Yankees.

2. Everson Pereira

Everson Pereira's tenure as a top Yankees prospect may be doomed to go down as a classic tail of what might have been. Injuries have derailed the athletic outfielder's path towards the majors and the clock is ticking on his tenure with New York.

Pereira still flashes plus power tools at the plate but he can't make enough contact to turn that into a positive at the highest level. At 23 years of age, he should be in position to take advantage of the outfield vacancy created by Giancarlo Stanton's injury. Instead, he looks like he's going to start the season in AAA.

Unlike Peraza, the toolsy outfielder hasn't completely run out of chances to make his mark with the Yankees. Missing almost all of the 2024 season due to injury gives him one more year to prove his worth to New York's front office. He could find his way to the majors if he peforms well in AAA this year but he's running out of chances to make it with the Yankees.

3. Jorbit Vivas

Like Peraza, Jorbit Vivas also had an opportunity to grind out a place on the Yankees' Major League roster this Spring. He also failed to play well enough down in Florida to head to New York with the big league club.

Ultimately, Vivas just does not have the premium skill required to turn heads with the Yankees' brass. He isn't a minus defender but he lacks the range to stand out at any position. With the bat, he can hit for a decent average but is almost entirely bereft of power. That is what has prevented him from being a legitimate factor in Boone's plans at third base.

If Cashman can coax another team into offering anything of value for Vivas in the coming weeks then the team won't hesitate to deal him. He's not a bad player but he lacks the upside to become anything more than a below-average backup. That means he doesn't have real value for the Yankees. He's nothing more than quality organizational depth at this stage of his career.