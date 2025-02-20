3 Yankees stars who won't be on the roster to see the end of Aaron Boone's contract extension

Earlier today, the New York Yankees and manager Aaron Boone agreed to a two-year contract extension, keeping him in the Bronx through the 2027 season. After exercising his option for 2025, general manager Brian Cashman and the rest of the Yankees’ front office have made it clear they trust Boone to lead this talented roster moving forward.

Whether or not Yankees fans have always agreed with Boone’s managerial decisions, his tenure in pinstripes has been more successful than many expected. With a .584 win percentage, Boone has guided the Yankees to the postseason in six of his seven seasons, including a World Series appearance last year.

Now, as Boone enters 2025, he faces a new set of expectations after reaching baseball’s biggest stage. Over the next three seasons, some key names on the current roster may not be around when his contract is all said and done.

3. Marcus Stroman

Stroman might seem like the most obvious choice here, as there’s no guarantee he’ll even pitch in a Yankees uniform by the time the 2025 season begins. The veteran right-hander has made it clear he wants to remain in the starting rotation, but Boone and the Yankees' coaching staff have yet to fully buy into that vision.

Stroman’s first season in New York was underwhelming. He posted a 4.31 ERA with 74 earned runs and 113 strikeouts across 154.2 innings. His struggles down the stretch cost him any playing time in the postseason, and with the Yankees aiming for another deep playoff run, there’s little patience for inconsistency.

With Spring Training serving as one of his last chances to prove himself as a reliable starter, Stroman’s future in pinstripes remains uncertain. If things don’t align, don’t be surprised if his name surfaces in trade rumors sooner rather than later.

2. Oswaldo Cabrera

Yankees fans don’t know what Aaron Boone has against Oswaldo Cabrera, but it might be enough to drive the 25-year-old off the roster.

Since debuting in 2022, Cabrera’s role has been anything but secure. Despite his versatility — capable of playing both the infield and outfield — he often finds himself overlooked, even when the Yankees could use his skill set. Last season, he appeared in 119 games, batting .247 with eight home runs and 36 RBIs.

With the Yankees expected to lean on DJ LeMahieu at third base, Cabrera’s playing time could become even more limited. If another team offers him a clearer path to an everyday role, a move might be inevitable. While fans may not want to see him go, Boone’s vision for the roster doesn’t seem to align with the support Cabrera has from the fanbase.

1. DJ LeMahieu

One of the biggest mysteries on the Yankees’ roster is DJ LeMahieu — who went from a slugging sensation to a player fans hope stays out of the lineup.

Injuries plagued LeMahieu throughout 2024, and when he was on the field, he struggled to produce. Across just 67 games, he slashed a dismal .204/.269/.307, with only two home runs and 26 RBIs. His -1.6 WAR marked a drastic fall from his All-Star caliber form.

A career .289 hitter, LeMahieu’s decline leaves him with little room to prove he still belongs in the lineup. Boone values his veteran presence, but at 36 years old, his future in the Bronx — and even in the MLB — looks uncertain. If his production doesn’t improve, it would shock no one if he’s out of the league by the time Boone’s extension expires.