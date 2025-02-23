3 Yankees top prospects who will shine in MLB spring training but won’t make the roster

It's hard for any young player to make the majors out of spring training but it's especially true of prospects who ply their trade for a legitimate World Series contender like the New York Yankees. That means several high-level prospects will play outstanding baseball in the spring only to start their seasons in the minors for New York.

That does not mean their play in the preseason won't be noted by general manager Brian Cashman and his front office staff. These prospects have a chance to move up a level higher than they might have previously been penciled in before their spring exploits. Outstanding work in Spring Training might also position these players to be the next call-up to the Bronx if a more established Yankee suffers an early season injury.

Yankees fans should keep a close eye on these three prospects who have the potential to raise their stock over the coming weeks. They won't head to the Bronx with the big league club but they could be a part of the team's next championship core.

Yankees spring training standout No. 1: Spencer Jones

Spencer Jones was the team's No. 2 prospect in 2024 per MLB.com but his inability to make consistent contact has caused his stock to drop precipitously heading into 2025. Fortunately for the towering outfielder, he's already hit one home run in Spring Training, which reminded fans of his potential to be a big-time power hitter.

The key for Jones is to show the Yankees' brass that he can square up the ball more often against major league quality pitching. There's no doubt he can give the ball the ride when he's able to make solid contact. Improving his ability to put the ball into play would do wonders for his stock inside the organization.

Jones also can turn heads with his defensive range in the outfield. He may not stick at centerfield due to his massive 6-foot-6 frame but he should profile as an above-average defender whereever he ends up in the majors. His value only increases on the off chance that he's able to stick in center.

If Jones can hit a few more home runs and post a quality batting average in the spring it could give him a terrific platform to reestablish himself as the organization's top outfield prospect. That would be a big win for the Yankees down in Florida.

Yankees spring training standout No. 2: George Lombard Jr.

Unlike Jones, Lombard Jr. is a prospect whose stock inside the organization is on the rise. The young shortstop has turned heads in Spring Training with his excellent glove work and the maturity he carries himself with inside the team's star-studded clubhouse.

Aaron Boone was quoted in The Athletic as saying that the 19-year-old infielder has blown the team away with his "quality of person and work ethic." That's high praise from a manager who knows a thing or two about how to grind things out at the major league level.

Clearly, Lombard is too young to challenge for a major league spot in the middle of Boone's infield. Anthony Volpe is entrenched as the team's starting shortstop of the present and future. Jazz Chisholm is a strong favorite to be Boone's second baseman on Opening Day. The priority for Lombard will be to make sure he can move up a level or two in the minors this year to stay on a nice career path with the organization.

Lombard doesn't need to be a star in Spring Training to consider it a success. As long as he appears to below it will be a major win for the inexperienced shortstop. The Yankees don't need to rush him to the majors anytime soon.

Yankees spring training standout No. 3: Rafael Flores

The 24-year-old catcher has an outside chance of making the big league club as Austin Wells' backup but the smarter plan would be to let him continue to hone his craft in Triple-A before bringing him to the Bronx. He's already standing out to officials in camp with his loud outs early in the spring.

One player turning heads in Yankees camp so far: Rafael Flores, a 24-year-old catching prospect who slashed .279/.379/.495 with 21 home runs between High-A and Double-A last season.



He went 0-for-2 today but with exit velos of 110.9 mph and 102.6 mph. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) February 21, 2025

Alex Jackson and J.C. Escarra currently have spots on the team's 40-man roster which gives them both a leg up over Flores in the backup catcher competition. Still, Flores has the advantage of a superior offensive upside. The Yankees do prioritize defense in their backup catcher position but that doesn't mean they're willing to ignore Flores' power potential.

Flores is trending towards being the starter in Triple-A when the season begins which is a good place for him to hone his craft before he's ready to be Wells' full-time backup. The Yankees would love to see him breakout with more power in the spring to help him fully establish himself as a member of the team's long-term plans behind the plate.