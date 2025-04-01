3 Yankees who didn't need torpedo bats to make an early lineup statement

Ah yes, the Torpedo bat. If you haven’t been following the news or paying attention to the first few days of the 2025 MLB season, Torpedo bats have been making headlines for the "unfair advantage" they provide and the "sizable difference" in player performance at the plate.

One team that made this clearer than ever was the New York Yankees, who set both MLB and franchise records for home runs in their opening series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Whether it was scoring 20 runs on Saturday or watching the top of their lineup launch balls into the stands, the Yankees clearly did their research to gain an edge over their competition.

But not everyone in the lineup opted to use the Torpedo bats — some stuck to the old-fashioned way of getting off to a hot start. Here are three Yankees who made a statement across the league without the help of a Torpedo bat.

3. Ben Rice

Ben Rice started his 2025 season with a bang, stepping in as the Yankees' designated hitter while Giancarlo Stanton remains on the injured list. Many fans questioned his role heading into the season, given that he was primarily seen as a backup first baseman to Anthony Rizzo. However, Rice quickly silenced any doubts.

Starting in two of the three games in the opening series, Rice went 3-for-6, including a monstrous home run that sent Aaron Civale’s pitch into the second deck of Yankee Stadium. Though his solo shot in the bottom of the second inning was his only RBI of the series, Rice has made an early statement with a .500 batting average and a staggering 1.571 OPS.

2. Oswald Peraza

The 24-year-old infielder wasn’t given many opportunities leading up to Opening Day, and that trend continued when he was left out of the Yankees' starting lineup in all three games. However, Peraza seized his chance during Saturday’s blowout win, where at one point, the score resembled that of a football game. Entering as a pinch hitter for Pablo Reyes in the seventh inning, Peraza wasted no time making an impact.

On the fourth pitch of his at-bat, he launched a two-run home run deep into left field, giving the Yankees their franchise-record ninth home run in a single game. Peraza’s performance was not only a message to Aaron Boone about his value in the lineup, but also proof that he didn’t need a Torpedo bat to send a ball into the stands. If the Yankees continue to dominate offensively, Peraza could find himself with more opportunities at the plate.

1. Aaron Judge

At the start of the 2024 season, Aaron Judge endured one of the worst slumps of his career, batting just .197 with six home runs across his first 33 games. Fast-forward one year, and Judge is rewriting the narrative in spectacular fashion.

Judge put together one of the most dominant opening series performances imaginable, going 6-for-11 at the plate with four home runs, 11 RBIs, and a jaw-dropping 2.461 OPS across 11 plate appearances. Not only did the two-time AL MVP hit three of his four home runs in a single game, but he also made it abundantly clear that he wasn’t relying on the Torpedo bat to fuel his hot start.

“What I did the past couple seasons speaks for itself,” Judge said. “Why try to change something if you have something that’s working?”

Judge finished the 2024 season with 58 home runs, 144 RBIs, and a .322 batting average. While some may point to his struggles in the postseason, there’s no doubt he will do everything in his power to lead the Yankees back to October baseball. And with a start like this, it’s looking more and more likely that New York will be in the playoff mix once again.