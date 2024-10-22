3 Yankees trade deadline or offseason wins that helped lift them to World Series
For the first time since 2009, the New York Yankees are the American League champions. Despite many calling for Aaron Boone's job or claiming that Aaron Judge and the Yankees would choke in the postseason, New York has finally made it back to the World Series for the first time since Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter were Yankees.
This didn't happen by accident either. The New York front office has worked tirelessly to build the best possible team in the Bronx and it appears as though they finally succeeded in building a championship-level roster.
What were the specific moves that led New York back to the World Series for the first time in 15 years?
3. Signing Luke Weaver paid off for the Yankees in a huge way
Luke Weaver began the 2023 season with the Cincinnati Reds, where he was absolutely horrible. Weaver made 21 starts where he tossed 97 innings with the Reds, posting a 6.87 ERA and a 1.64 WHIP. He was getting shelled each and every time out. But he ended the year, after a short stint with the Mariners, as a member of the New York Yankees.
Weaver was solid in three starts with New York, prompting the Yankees to re-sign him in the offseason. During the offseason, Weaver made the transition from a starter to a reliever and it was the change that revived his career.
Weaver has been dominant at times during the postseason, taking over as the Yankees closer when Clay Holmes completely fell apart. Now, New York has practically turned into "Weaver's World" during the postseason, with the right handed pitcher firing fastballs and changeups en route to multiple postseason saves.
Nobody would have expected that this signing would be as impactful as it was, but it's not crazy to say that Weaver is one of the biggest reasons that the Yankees are in the World Series. Without him, the team likely wouldn't have been able to lock their spot in the World Series as easily.
2. The Yankees' decision to keep players like Carlos Rodon and Gleyber Torres was the right call
During the offseason and regular season, the Yankees were urged to give up on a few players on their roster. Players like Gleyber Torres and Carlos Rodon were heavily criticized, with fans and the media calling for them to be benched or traded, especially after the Yankees brought in talent like Jazz Chisholm. But ultimately, the front office and manager Aaron Boone stuck with these players and it turned out to be the best possible choice for them to make.
During the postseason this year, Torres is slashing .297/.400/.432 with a home run, two doubles and more walks than strikeouts. He's been the perfect leadoff hitter, setting the table for hitters like Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton behind him. Rodon has made three starts and he holds a decent 4.40 ERA with a K/BB ratio of 22/1.
The Yankees had every opportunity in the world to get rid of these players, shipping them off for top prospects to restructure their farm system. After bringing Jazz Chisholm in, nobody would have blamed New York for giving up on Torres. But they didn't. They believed in their guys and they're finally reaping the fruits of their labor.
1. Trading for Juan Soto is the big reason that New York is in the World Series
Obviously, the top move that the Yankees have made in the last year is their trade for Juan Soto. They absolutely wouldn't be where they're at if they hadn't sent their massive package of players to the Padres to acquire Soto.
In the regular season, Soto slashed .288/.419/.569 with a career-high 7.9 WAR, more walks than strikeouts and a career-high 41 home runs. It's tough to call it the best year of his career, but Soto was still incredible. During the postseason, he's slashing .333/.439/.667 with three home runs and eight RBIs.
Soto was a key piece to each of the Yankees postseason wins thus far, including a go-ahead extra innings home run in Game 5 against the Cleveland Guardians.
The Yankees will be tasked with re-signing Soto this offseason, which is going to be the most important storyline in the state of New York this Winter. But before then, Yankees fans are going to get to watch their superstar right fielder play on the biggest stage with a World Series on the line. The Bronx Bombers wouldn't be here without Soto. They wouldn't be here without their front office's willingness to aggressively pursue talent during last year's offseason.