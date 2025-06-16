3 young Broncos who have turned heads during OTAs

The Denver Broncos are entering a pivotal second season under head coach Sean Payton, coming off a strong 10-7 campaign that ended in a tough Wild Card playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. After nearly a decade of disappointment seasons, the team is trending upward— and this year’s rookie class may be a major reason why.

During OTAs, three first year players — Jahdae Barron, RJ Harvey, and Pat Bryant have already impressed coaches and verbenas with their polish, athleticism and explosive abilities. While it’s early, all three appear to be primed to play meaningful snaps for a team aiming to take the next step in the AFC playoff picture.

1. Jahdae Barron — Round 1, Pick 20 — CB, Texas

With a surprising pick where many mocks had the Broncos taking a running back, they ended up selecting their pick Jahdae Barron, a confident, versatile cornerback out of Texas who is already making waves at OTAs. Coming off a stellar college career, Barron was awarded the Jim Thorpe Award in 2024 as the nation’s top defensive back — a reflection of both his production and leadership in one of the country’s best defenses.

Barron played in 48 games with the Longhorns, recording over 160 tackles, 17 pass breakups and 8 interceptions, but it wasn’t just the numbers. He consistently made impactful plays in big moments and was often tasked with shutting down the opponent’s best wide receiver. His ability to play outside, in the slot or even drop into a safety role gives the Broncos the ability to use him anywhere.

What’s stood out in Denver early has been his composure and football IQ. Coaches have praised his instincts in coverage and his ability to quickly grasp the playbook so far.

Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph emphasized the team’s belief in Barron, saying, ”It was a no brained for us to draft him.”

Now lining up alongside All-Pro and reigning DPOY Patrick Surtain II, Barron is expected to start immediately and help anchor a revamped secondary. If Barron can match his college performances to the NFL, the Broncos may have landed yet another star at cornerback and could have the best cornerback duo in the NFL.

2. RJ Harvey — Round 2, Pick 60 — RB, UCF

Running back RJ Harvey was selected with the 60th overall pick, and it hasn’t been taken long for him to show why. At UCF, Harvey ran for 1,577 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns and ran for 6.8 yards per carry in 2024. He earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors and was a Dak Walker semifinalist, solidifying his place as one of the most explosive backs in the country.

Harvey in college was known in college to be an everything running back. He can play out wide, can pass block, he’s a great runner, and he’s very good in yards after contact. This background shows that he can be used in many different ways for play-caller Sean Payton, and the ability to design plays for him, could be huge for the Broncos.

At OTAs, Harvey has been taking most of the first team reps but with the Broncos signing veteran JK Dobbins, he is expected to split the workload, but this could be a good thing for him and the Broncos.

Bo Nix praised Harvey’s all-around game, saying, ”He’s done a really good job working. Just the routes, his suddenness and quickness in his hands."

With Javonte Williams now in Dallas, Harvey has a clear opportunity to carve out a sizable role. His burst through the hole and soft hands out the backfield fits perfectly in Payton’s system, which relies heavily on versatile backs, don’t be surprised if he forms a true 1-2 punch with Dobbins early in the season.

3. Pat Bryant — Round 3, Pick 74 — WR, Illinois

Third round wideout Pat Bryant might be the biggest sleeper of Denver’s 2025 rookie class. A steady presence for Illinois, Bryant during his 4 year career caught 137 receptions, had 2,095 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns. He also average 15.3 yards per catch during his career as well. He has earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors too.

Standing 6 foot 3 and weighing 215 pounds, Bryant brings size, speed, toughness and strong hands to Denver’s receiving corps — traits that have stood out early during OTAs. His physicality has been noticeable, especially during contested catch drills, and coaches have been impressed with his clean route running.

Head Coach Sean Payton spoke highly of Bryant, saying, ”He’s real explosive off the line of scrimmage, competitive and tough.”

Bryant’s frame and red zone efficiency make him a natural complement to Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. He’s already seeing time three-wide sets and could emerge as a go-to target for Bo Nix.

Rookie OTAs are just the beginning, but the early signs are extremely positive for Denver’s 2025 class. Jahdae Barron has all the tools to become a day 1 plug in for this defense, RJ Harvey looks like the most explosive back in OTAs and Pat Bryant could another weapon for the second year rising quarterback Bo Nix.

For a Broncos team coming off a 10-7 season and looking to build on, there is a lot to be excited about in the Mile High City, and this rookie class is very essential for the Broncos' success and foundation.