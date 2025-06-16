3 young Jaguars who have turned heads during OTAs

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a disappointing season resulting in a 4-13 record in 2024, but there’s new energy in Duval County thanks to an exciting rookie class. Through rookie minicamp and OTAs, three first-year players — Travis Hunter, Wyatt Milum, and Bhayshul Tuen — have stood out for their athleticism, explosiveness, and potential to make immediate contributions to the team. Each brings something unique to the table, and all three are helping to shape the identity of a team looking to turn things around.

Travis Hunter — Round 1, Pick 2 — WR/DB, Colorado

This one is an obvious answer. The Jaguars didn’t just trade up and draft some regular player, they drafted a phenomenon. A two-way standout at Colorado and Heisman Winner, Hunter is being developed to play both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL. At OTAs, he’s taken reps on both sides of the ball, dazzling teammates and coaches with his athleticism and playmaking ability.

Hunter made headlines early with a jaw-dropping interception during team drills. The play — where he tipped a deep ball to himself and came down with it — went viral and left even the most seasoned vets and media impressed.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence praised Hunter’s energy and presence during drills. “He’s got style and swagger. You can feel it out there.”

Despite some early hiccups in rookie minicamp route-running drills which I think there is no need to worry about at all, Hunter has made quick improvements by it. By the second week of OTAs, he was running crisper routes and showing great hands. His versatility is opening up creative options for the coaching staff. Head Coach Liam Coen has made it clear though: the Jaguars plan to use Hunter in a way the league hasn’t seen in decades.

Hunter has quickly embraced the team and the community soon as he was drafted by the Jaguars. If his development continues on its current trajectory, Hunter could become one of the most dynamic two-way players in recent NFL history.

2. Wyatt Milum — Round 3, Pick 89 — Guard, West Virginia

Offensive linemen rarely generate much buzz during OTAs, but Wyatt Milum is making an exception. A four-year starter at West Virginia with 43 career games (42 consecutive starts). Milum earned All-American and All-Big 12 honors thanks to his consistency and technique. He allowed just six pressure in 356 pass-blocking snaps in his final college season, and didn’t give up a sack in 34 of his last 36 games.

Originally a tackle in college, Milum is transitioning to guard in Jacksonville. The Jaguars traded up in the third round to select him, sending three picks to move up to No. 89 — a move that speaks volumes how badly they wanted him and his upside. So far, he’s rewarded that faith. Milum has been a steady presence during drills, showing quick feet and strong hands while adjusting to the interior position.

Jaguars GM James Gladstone explained the team’s rationale to target Milum at guard. “What we saw with Wyatt was a move inside at the Senior Bowl, he showcased a calm demeanor and poise in pass protection."

With the Jaguars looking to protect Trevor Lawrence better in 2025, Milum’s ability to play multiple positions could make him a key depth piece or even a starter sooner than expected. If Milum continues his strong summer, don’t be surprised to see him in the starting lineup by Week 1 or rotating with the 1s.

3. Bhayshul Tuten — Round 4, Pick 104 — RB, Virginia Tech

The Jaguars running back room is deep, but Bhayshul Tuten has brought something special to the table: speed. Tuten ran the fastest 40-yards dash among running backs at the NFL Combine and was one of the most explosive runners in college football during his time at Virginia Tech. Over two seasons, he rushed for over 2,000 yards and scored 25 touchdowns.

At OTAs, Tuten’s elite acceleration has already turned heads. Tuten’s role in boosting the team’s offense could help them in the quick-strike capability. His ability to hit the edge and outrun defenders adds a dynamic element that complements starter Travis Etienne.

However, it hasn’t been all smooth. Tuten struggled with ball security in college, fumbling nine times, and unfortunately dropped the ball on his first live NFL carry during OTA drills. Still, the coaching staff has confidence in his growth. Head coach Liam Coen didn't hide his critiques, but offered encouragement for the young running back.

“He put the ball on the ground today, but hopefully he learns something from that moment.”

If Tuten can clean up those issues, he may find himself in the running back rotation and make a name for himself in Jacksonville.

Hunter, Milum, and Tuten each represent a different piece of the Jaguars' future. Hunter is the flashy, do it all playmaker with superstar potential. Meanwhile, Milum is the power and strong linemen with discipline to anchor the offensive line with experience. Tuten could be the home run threat waiting to bust a game wide open. While training camp and preseason will provide further clarity on their roles, each of these rookies has already made a strong impression.

For a Jaguars team in need of fresh energy and impactful youth, these three players are not just turning heads in my eyes — they’re settling the tone for the Jaguars future.