3 young Steelers who have turned heads during OTAs

At the Pittsburgh Steelers' mandatory minicamp this week, an arrival and an absence dominated the news cycle. Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers suited up in black and gold for the first time, showing that his arm still has life even at 41 years old. Meanwhile, another future Pro Football Hall of Famer, T.J. Watt, didn't show up as he waits for a new contract.

Of course, both of those established stars will be the center of attention as the new season gets underway. But who were some younger players for the Steelers who turned heads during the three practices?

TE Darnell Washington aiming to ramp up receiving game

When the Steelers took Washington in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, they were drawn to his ability to reel in passes and rumble down the field with his 6-foot-7, 265-pound frame.

He recently said that, early on, he had to learn how to read NFL defenses and adjust his routes accordingly. Washington is anticipating being more of a part of the team's air game going forward. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was counting on Donald Parham to be part of that pass-catching group, but he tore his Achilles during OTAs.

According to reports, Washington caught a touchdown in stride during a two-minute drill near the end of Wednesday's practice. That was a welcome sign for Rodgers, who compared Washington to a young Marcedes Lewis on Tuesday.

Broderick Jones has slimmed down as he prepares to step in at left tackle

The Steelers' left tackle last season, Dan Moore, left to join the Tennessee Titans in free agency, leaving the spot open for Jones, Pittsburgh's 2023 first-round pick.

Jones played all but seven of his 1,112 snaps at right tackle last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He was originally a blindside protector by trade, but he's adjusting to being back at that post. Jones has shed some weight in preparation for the move, and Rodgers is banking on him as a shield.

Derrick Harmon learning under Cam Heyward's wing

It's impressive what Cam Heyward has been able to do, even at 35 years old. As he nears the end of his career, the Steelers gave Heyward a protégé in first-round pick Derrick Harmon.

Harmon's stature resembles his mentor's. Head coach Mike Tomlin is hoping the Oregon Ducks product — along with fellow rookie Yahya Black — helps shore up the team's defensive front. We all remember what happened in Baltimore in January. The Steelers surely didn't forget.

