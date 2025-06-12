3 young Texans who have turned heads during OTAs

The practice field has been busy in Houston over the past few days as the Texans players have started training ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The big storyline at the start of camp was quarterback C.J. Stroud's availability, as he was dealing with a sore shoulder.

But Stroud's been out on the field for the past couple of days, throwing the ball as well as a healthy Stroud is expected to throw the ball. With that concern out the window, Texans fans can breathe a sigh of relief and focus on what other players are doing out at the team's training facility on Kirby Drive.

Here are three young Houston Texans players who have impressed during OTAs.

Jayden Higgins - Wide Receiver

The most impressive young player of OTAs has been rookie wide receiver Jayden Higgins, who has drawn praise from reporters for his play so far, including this catch:

Higgins looking ready to have an INSTANT impact 😮‍💨



And CJ dropped that in a 🪣pic.twitter.com/QxGjUCuX9c — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) June 10, 2025

Higgins, a second-round pick out of Iowa State, made a one-handed catch down the sidelines. It isn't the only big play that Higgins has made, but it's a nice highlight to hang his hat on, and it showcases why the Texans are so high on Higgins.

With Tank Dell injured and unlikely to make an impact in 2025, the Texans will need Higgins to make a quick adjustment to the NFL as the team's other outside receiver across from Nico Collins. Early returns show that Higgins can be the best of the team's trio of former Iowa State receivers. Jaylin Noel has been sidelined during OTAs and Xavier Hutchinson is likely going to be in a battle to even make the roster.

Calen Bullock - Safety

Last year, third-round pick Calen Bullock started 13 games as a rookie for the Texans, picking off five passes and finishing the year with 11 passes defended.

So, Bullock impressing during OTAs shouldn't come as a surprise. Still, it's been good to see the second-year safety performing well so far. The Texans have arguably the best young defensive secondary in the league, led by corners Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter. If Bullock can continue to grow into one of the league's top young safeties, this defensive backfield will be a nightmare for opposing offenses.

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on X about Bullock's showing so far at OTAs, saying that he "showed range and instinct" in breaking up a Stroud pass that was intended for Nico Collins, one of the NFL's best wide receivers.

Jake Andrews - Center

Does 25-year-old center Jake Andrews still count as a young player?

A fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2023, Andrews struggled to make an impact in New England. He started one game in 2023, then missed all of last season with a torn meniscus. New England released him back in April and Houston claimed him off waivers.

There wasn't much hype around his addition. It seemed that most people expected the battle for the starting center spot in Houston to be between Jarrett Patterson and Juice Scruggs, but Andrews might be changing that conversation.

The Texans reporter for Sleeper has said that "the center job seems like it is [Andrews'] to lose" based on his performance so far. Andrews has been getting first-team reps at center, further suggesting that Houston plans for him to be the starting center in 2025.

Houston's biggest issue entering this offseason was the offensive line. The lack of moves at center — a major point of weakness in 2024 — was concerning, but maybe the Texans just knew something no one else did when they claimed Andrews off waivers.