30 fantasy football players you should target ahead of your deadline
By Nick Villano
11. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers
Current Ranking: 13
Brock Purdy was legitimately an MVP candidate last season. This season, it hasn’t been close to that. He hasn’t been bad, though. He’s still a top 10 quarterback in fantasy in some of his weeks. He was ranked fifth and eighth over the past two weeks. Purdy has been fine, even with a laundry list of skill players getting hurt. Brandon Aiyuk is out for the rest of the year, and Deebo Samuel is coming out of the hospital.
However, the reason you are targeting Purdy is because of who is coming back. Christian McCaffrey is expected to come back in Week 10 after the 49ers’ bye. He was a surprising scratch in Week 1, and he’s literally never returned. CMC missed most of the season, but he’s expected to return fully healthy. We already addressed why you should target CMC in fantasy, but it’s also why you should target Purdy.
This offense is going to completely change, and how defenders attack it will change, too. However, Purdy has to go through one more game without McCaffrey.
Luckily for fantasy owners, that game is against the Dallas Cowboys. They are one of the worst defenses in the league when it comes to stopping a passing game. Even if the 49ers are without Aiyuk, Samuel, and McCaffrey, Purdy can make it work with Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings.