30 fantasy football players you should target ahead of your deadline
By Nick Villano
15. Brian Thomas, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Current Ranking: 21
The Jacksonville Jaguars offense is finally starting to find its footing. The Jaguars are currently 21st in the league with 20.7 points per game this season, but they ninth in the league over the last three weeks with 28.7 points per game. Nothing like a trip to London to really knock the kinks out of a gameplan.
The No. 1 beneficiary of this offensive explosion has been rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (with No. 2 being running back Tank Dell). Thomas has north of 20 points in three of the last four weeks, with all three instances seeing him finish as a top-10 receiver in fantasy.
Jacksonville is a desperate team, with Doug Pedersen trying to save his job and Trevor Lawrence trying to prove he’s both worth his new contract and not a bust. That desperation usually leads to more throws downfield, and Thomas is the one getting the target on those throws.
The Jaguars next four games are against the Packers, Eagles, Vikings and Lions. Those are all incredible offenses they will be facing, and this defense will be in over its head. Trevor Lawrence will be asked to beat opposing offenses with more offense, which means Thomas is going to get more and more targets.