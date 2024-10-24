30 fantasy football players you should target ahead of your deadline
By Nick Villano
17. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions
Current Ranking: 17
What more could be asked of David Montgomery at this point? Ignoring a big-time fumble in last week’s game, Montgomery has been incredible to start this season. He is as hard to take down as any running back in this league. Teams can put seven in the box, and Montgomery still gets positive yardage. He’s not going to make the biggest plays. That’s what Jahmyr Gibbs is for. However, Montgomery is going to perform, both for the Lions and his fantasy owners.
Last week was the first week all season that David Montgomery didn’t have between 15 and 22 points in a game. He’s just very consistent. He’s not flashy, but he gets the job done. Isn’t that all fantasy owners care about? This is a guy who scores consistently, and he’s constantly undervalued. Fantasy owners should take advantage of that.
Montgomery isn’t going to win you a league on his own, but he should be targeted by every great team in the league. It’s hard to find consistency like this. The Lions already had their bye week, so Montgomery should stay in your lineup from today through the end of the playoffs.
The Lions have four salivating matchups with the AFC South coming over the next five weeks. Montgomery should eat in all of those matchups. He might be too hard to acquire after that.