30 fantasy football players you should target ahead of your deadline
By Nick Villano
18. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Current Ranking: 14
Sometimes things happen just as we predict them. We all saw how Jim Harbaugh was winning in college, which was a variation of how he won with the San Francisco 49ers, and we knew he would bring that style and value to the NFL once again. He wants to run the ball and hit you in the mouth. Justin Herbert hasn’t had as much to do because of the offense, which is only exasperated with Greg Roman as the offensive coordinator.
That may be bad news for Chargers pass catchers, but it’s amazing news for J.K. Dobbins. He’s getting a ton of touches to start the season, but it’s not a scary amount. Nobody is expecting Dobbins to get hurt based on the workload (now his history of injuries dictating this is another story).
The Dobbins story starts this week, where the New Orleans Saints have given up nine rushing touchdowns this season (third most in the NFL). The Saints have also seen huge plays on the ground, giving up nine runs of 20 yards or more (most in the league). He also already had his bye week, so that’s one less thing to worry about.
The injury possibility is something to seriously consider. Dobbins has 110 touches already this season, a little over 40 from his career high. Again, he’s not facing an insane workload, but this is someone who has probably the longest list of previous injuries for a relatively young player.