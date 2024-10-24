30 fantasy football players you should target ahead of your deadline
By Nick Villano
19. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Current Ranking: 18
The Cincinnati Bengals should be targeted at all levels right now. Is Ja’Marr Chase available? Take a shot. Chase Brown on the block? See what he costs. We already addressed Joe Burrow here, but he’s an obvious one. He should be going on a MVP-like run, and that will trickle down in the form of fantasy points for everyone on the team.
This should especially help Tee Higgins, who has had a somewhat slow start after signing the franchise tag this offseason. Higgins seems to be fully healthy now after missing some time, and the fact that his contract ends after this season will motivate him to have a great run to end the season.
Higgins has been getting better each week since returning from his injury in Week 3, and he had a banner week with almost 30 points in Week 5. Higgins has the ability and the situation to keep putting up those insane weeks, and he won’t cost nearly as much as Ja’Marr Chase would in a trade.
There are some juicy matchups on the schedule, and Higgins avoids a second Steelers matchup because it happens on Week 18. There are openings in the schedule, like the Ravens game. That 29.3 point performance came against Baltimore, and we hope he repeats that success in Week 10.