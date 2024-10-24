30 fantasy football players you should target ahead of your deadline
By Nick Villano
23. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
Current ranking: 15
Just writing his name scares us, but we can’t deny the true upside that comes with Tua Tagovailoa. There are a myriad of factors going in his favor. For one, the Miami Dolphins are in desperation mode, going 2-4 to start the season. They need to turn things around to save jobs.
Tagovailoa is returning from yet another concussion this week. After a few weeks of the Skylar Thompson-Tyler Huntley-Tim Boyle disaster, the Dolphins are happy to welcome their starter back into the fold. Tagovailoa is, of course, getting questions about how he’ll play after the concussion. He said he would change his style slightly just to make sure he stays on the field, but that will impact his running more than anything. That’s unfortunate for fantasy owners, but it’s not the end of the world.
That’s because he has Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Odell Beckham Jr. on the team. He’s going to air the ball out, especially after Hill and Waddle had to endure a game where they combined for 19 yards. We expect to see Tagovailoa really get the ball downfield this week, which is why now is the time to strike while the iron is hot.
Tagovailoa could get another concussion, and his season could be over. It’s happened before, but we’re not talking about someone who will cost an arm and a leg. This is a player who everyone is worried about, and the point here is to take advantage of the upside. Few players in the league have as much fear but as much upside as Tua Tagovailoa.