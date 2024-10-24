30 fantasy football players you should target ahead of your deadline
By Nick Villano
4. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Current Ranking: 7
The Cincinnati Bengals are famous for their slow starts, but that’s all behind them, and now they need to recover from said slow start. The Bengals are 3-4, but they’ve won three of their last four games. The one loss was a shootout with the Baltimore Ravens that went to overtime. They are clearly in a much better place, and their offense is truly clicking.
Joe Burrow might win the MVP this year. It will be him against Lamar Jackson if he’s able to drag his team to the playoffs. Fantasy owners should be all in on that ride. Burrow is going to put up stupid numbers for the rest of the season. Starting this week, when the Bengals take on the Philadelphia Eagles, Burrow will be putting up “championship run” type numbers.
After the Week 1 disaster against the New England Patriots, Burrow has been ranked in the top 16 among quarterbacks every week, and he’s been in the top 10 for four of six weeks. Burrow is literally never a disaster, and he has “best QB” upside.
Burrow should also have some insane games on the way to the playoffs, with another matchup with Lamar Jackson coming in Week 10 and a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14. There are some harder defenses in here like Pittsburgh and the Chargers, but Burrow should be able to excel against any defense and put up points at all times.