30 fantasy football players you should target ahead of your deadline
By Nick Villano
5. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans
Current Ranking: 20
Nico Collins is currently on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury earlier this month, but he should be ready to go when he’s first eligible to come off IR in early November. That’s not that far away, but there’s an opportunity here to stash Collins for just a couple of weeks then get one of the best wide receivers in the league.
A hamstring injury is scary, but Collins was too good to be worried about it. Everything we’re hearing from the Texans is that Collins should be 100 percent when he returns, and that he’s been on track with his recovery this entire time. That’s great news, but we’re aware that setbacks are possible. Work that into your price. Don’t spend a “top of the market wide receiver” price for Collins in a redraft league. Honestly, don’t do it in a dynasty league, either. He’s ranked in the 20s right now for a reason. Make that the price.
Despite his injury, Collins is still fourth in the league in receiving yards, ahead of Justin Jefferson. The Houston Texans haven’t been able to replace him, and now Tank Dell is dealing with his own injury. The Texans are waiting for him to come back, and he should jump right back into a superstar role.