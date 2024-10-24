30 fantasy football players you should target ahead of your deadline
By Nick Villano
6. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions
Current Ranking: 21
We’re not really sure what’s happening with Sam LaPorta this season. He was one of the best tight ends in the NFL last season, but this season, he hasn’t really been a necessary cog for the Detroit Lions offense. He has 224 yards and one touchdown this season. That’s not very good. Fantasy owners looking for tight ends thought they had their answer in LaPorta, but that hasn’t been the case.
LaPorta has never had a week ranked higher than the eighth tight end in PPR leagues. Last week’s performance had him ranked 37th in the league. That means five backup tight ends had a better week than what is perceived to be one of the best.
Here’s the thing: LaPorta hasn’t lost any of his talent. He is catching almost all of his targets. The Lions haven’t been looking at him directly. That will change. When the Lions do look for him, he makes a big play. Just two weeks ago, he had a 52-yard touchdown catch. It was his only catch of the game on his only target, but he made it count.
LaPorta is going to have a really good second half, especially now that Jameson Williams has been suspended again. Jared Goff has a million options to throw to, but LaPorta is one of his best options. His value is so low, and he’s worth the flier.