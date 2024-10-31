30 most insane stats in the NFL so far this season
By Nick Villano
It has been a wild season in the NFL. If you showed someone the Power Rankings after Week 8, they’d have a lot of questions. Did Aaron Rodgers get hurt again? (Nope, he just stinks and so do the Jets.) Same with Joe Burrow? (No, he’s great, but that defense is awful.) Patrick Mahomes must be at an MVP level. (Actually, he’s been bad, too.) Jayden Daniels is immediately good? (Yes.) Daniel Jones is still bad? (Also, yes.) Did Mike McCarthy get fired? (Somehow, no.)
This isn’t even getting into the strange NFC West, the absolutely insane NFC North, and whatever is happening in the NFC South. As of this writing, Geno Smith leads the NFL in passing yards, Derrick Henry has almost 1,000 yards rushing, and Xavier McKinney already has six interceptions. Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and CeeDee Lamb are 1-2-3 in receiving yards, although that’s not at all surprising. A defensive tackle leads the league in sacks (Dexter Lawrence is the one positive happening in MetLife Stadium).
This article looks at the stats that make you look twice. We want readers to double-check our work because it’s hard to believe these stats exist. Some are records, and others might be so wild stat keepers don’t keep track. However, they are all impressive.
1. Jayden Daniels 52-yard Hail Mary beats the Bears
Second-longest Hail Mary to win a game by a rookie in history
So much about Jayden Daniels’ Hail Mary to win the game was amazing. The play was amazing itself, as he was able to avoid being sacked and get the ball off 50 yards downfield. The Washington Commanders really needed the win, as this gave them sole possession for first place in the NFC East. We also haven’t heard much about how Daniels wasn’t even supposed to play in this game. Most expected him to sit down for a week after he suffered a rib injury in Week 7.
And with that, we have to remember we’re talking about a rookie here. Daniels is by far the front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year, and this play in Week 8 might seal it as long as he stays healthy. Only Tim Couch back in 1999 had a longer one when he hit Kevin Johnson on a 56-yard bomb to beat the New Orleans Saints on Halloween.