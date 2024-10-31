30 most insane stats in the NFL so far this season
By Nick Villano
10. New Orleans' fall from grace
Saints started the season 2-0, but have lost six straight
This isn’t so much a stat as just an eye-popping reality. Through two weeks, many of the talking heads and football pundits were yelling and screaming about how we were all wrong about the New Orleans Saints. To be fair, it looked that way. Derek Carr looked like a superstar QB despite the career we’ve seen preceding this. Rashid Shaheed was breaking out before our eyes. The defense was dominant, and the Saints had won their first two games by scores of 47-10 and 44-19.
They haven’t won a game since. They literally scored 91 points in two games to start the season. They’ve scored 94 points in the six games since.
Where did all of the offense go? Obviously, part of it has come with the Derek Carr injury. He has had multiple ailments keep him either limited in his abilities or out of the lineup entirely. He’s attempting to return early from the latest injury to start Week 9, but we imagine we’ll see a limited Carr at best.
The Saints went from a dominant start to a laughing stock in the NFC South. They are almost cooked for the entire season. They are three games behind the Falcons for the division lead, and with just two wins on the season, they would need to go on a miraculous run without Shaheed, who is out for the season with a knee injury.