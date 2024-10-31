30 most insane stats in the NFL so far this season
By Nick Villano
11. The NFC North could break a collaborative record
Division could be second in history that wins a combined 50 games
The NFC North is great from top to bottom. The Chicago Bears seem like they’ve answered the best with number-one overall pick Caleb Williams and a revamped defense. The Minnesota Vikings are surprising everyone by using a balanced effort led by Sam Darnold to wins week in and week out. The Green Bay Packers have survived two Jordan Love injuries to win six games.
Then, there are the Detroit Lions. They might be the best team in the entire NFL. Yes, the Chiefs are technically the only remaining undefeated team in the league, but it’s hard to argue with what we’re seeing from the Lions over what we see with Kansas City. The Lions appear to be the clear favorite if those two face in the Super Bowl.
This is all significant because the NFC North is on pace for somewhere around 50 wins. There has only been on division in the history of the league that had 50 wins, and that was the 1984 AFC West.
One trick here is the AFC West had five teams, so the fact that the NFC North has a chance at 50 wins with one less team is truly insane. The Chargers had a losing record that year. If the Bears can keep pace (along with the other three), this could go down as the best regular-season division in league history. What a surprise that would be!