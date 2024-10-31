30 most insane stats in the NFL so far this season
By Nick Villano
12. National Tight End Day goes off
Tight ends caught 177 passes on National Tight End Day, the most by tight ends on any single day in NFL history
National Tight End Day is not a real holiday, but good luck telling that to the beefy pass catchers at the position. NTED came to fruition Week 8, and the position came to play. Tight ends accounted for 177 receptions last Sunday, which would be a record for any day by the tight end position group. The fact that it happened on National Tight End Day is just sweet, no matter how “real” the holiday is.
George Kittle, who was given the recognition for creating the “holiday,” led the charge with 128 yards and a touchdown for the 49ers. The Cardinals’ Trey McBride was next on the list with 124 yards on nine catches. Kyle Pitts, Cade Otton, and Tucker Kraft were adding on their positive contributions this season with big games at the position. Even veterans like Zach Ertz were making big plays for their teams.
We even had some previous no-name tight ends putting up huge games. Adam Trautman had 85 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos last week.
The biggest takeaway from National Tight End Day is the return of Travis Kelce. The man with the mustache hadn’t played that well this season, and it was a major reason why Patrick Mahomes has struggled so mightily. Putting up 10 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown was a great update for the future of the Chiefs offense.