30 most insane stats in the NFL so far this season
By Nick Villano
13. Jauan Jennings outshines all 49ers wide receivers
Only receiver with three touchdowns in a game in the NFL
There will always be those players that come out of nowhere to put up insane numbers. The most available option is Jonas Gray. The former New England Patriots running back ran for 201 yards and four touchdowns in just his fourth NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts, and then he was never heard from again.
Is that what happened with San Francisco 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings? He’s a former seventh-round pick that has had a little production in his now-four-year career. However, there’s nothing like what he did in the Week 3 matchup with the Rams. Jennings caught 11 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns.
The 49ers felt like they had found money. Jennings is a good player who had a great day, so maybe the Niners can build off of this. They are dealing with serious injuries to their skill players, with Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, and Deebo Samuel all missing significant time. Aiyuk is out for the season, so the 49ers are still looking for a number-one stud. If Jennings can do this even once more, it would really make his season. He needs to find the opportune time to make this production explosion count. He's still the only player in the league to score three touchdowns in a game, and only Ja'Marr Chase has a game with more yards.