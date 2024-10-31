30 most insane stats in the NFL so far this season
By Nick Villano
15. Two 100-yard defensive touchdowns within minutes of each other
Never had two 100-yard defensive touchdowns been scored on the same day
Never had one NFL day seen two defensive touchdowns that technically started at or near the opposing goal line and go all the way. It never happened with one game in the 1 p.m. hour and another in the 4 p.m. hour. It never happened on a Monday Night Football double header. It never happened with one game in London and another on Sunday Night Football.
That’s why it was so impressive that these two returns came just minutes apart. Scores by the Seahawks and Broncos came back to back. It was an exciting time to watch NFL RedZone.
First, Giants running back Eric Gray fumbled after attempting to stick the ball over the goal line. Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins picked it up, and he raced for a score of his own. It goes down as a 102-yard return for Jenkins. That was tied for the third-longest fumble-return touchdown in NFL history.
Meanwhile, Patrick Surtain had to be salivating at the chance to face Gardner Minshew on this day. He likely had a feeling a duck would be coming his way, and it came at the most opportune time possible. He caught a bad Minshew pass short in the red zone and sprinted the other way for a touchdown.
There you have it. Two touchdowns, just minutes apart, both going for more than 100 yards. We feel like it could be decades before we see a feat like this matched.