30 most insane stats in the NFL so far this season
By Nick Villano
16. T.J. Watt gets 100 sacks
Only Reggie White did it in fewer games
Steelers pass rusher TJ Watt is always incredible. We don’t need to caveat that he’s been great “this season.” Watt is one of the biggest reasons why the Pittsburgh Steelers are where they are in the standings. They are still in first place in the AFC North (as of this writing). The offense has taken some time to get situated with two new quarterbacks at the helm. It’s been up to the defense keep the Steelers in the win column.
That’s not dissimilar to how things have gone in Pittsburgh for a while. For most of Watt’s career, the defense has been asked to win games. Watt has been up for the challenge. He reached the 100-sack milestone this season in 109 games. Only the great Reggie White was able to do it faster, reaching this milestone in just 96 games.
Watt is coming off a great game against the New York Giants, adding two sacks to his career totals. As of this writing, Watt is sitting at 103 career sacks. He’s just 30 years old. He has a lot of great football left in him. Despite being on the “wrong side,” nobody would even fathom to say Watt has lost a step. He should keep climbing the ladder of players who have sacked more than 100 quarterbacks.