30 most insane stats in the NFL so far this season
By Nick Villano
17. Daniel Jones 1-15 in primetime
His latest loss to the Steelers makes him possibly the worst player in the history of national television
Yeah, it’s another Daniel Jones statistic. How could you pick just one? There are too many to choose from. The New York Giants quarterback has had an impossibly bad start in very specific situations. We already talked about his insane home and away splits. Things go from bad to worse when Daniel Jones is on national television.
Jones has a 1-15 record in prime-time games, the worst record by any quarterback in said games since 1970. Jones has almost played an entire season of games in front of the biggest-possible audiences, and he has failed pretty miserably. How did this guy ever have a successful season and sign that monster contract?
Jones has had multiple nationally-televised games this season. He’s lost them all. This includes a domination at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. Didn’t this same exact thing happen last season? Some people never learn.
The biggest issue here for Jones is the New York Giants are a desirable team when it comes to television. There are a ton of Giants fans across the world, and the league wants to jump all over the New York media market, which is the biggest in the United States. Jones’ only win wasn’t even legitimate. There was a questionable call at the end of their December 2022 victory over Washington that gave the Giants a 20-12 victory.