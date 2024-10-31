30 most insane stats in the NFL so far this season
By Nick Villano
19. Justin Jefferson’s 127 yard touchdown
It's the most yards traveled on a score since data started in 2016
We love those little additions to the statline that are added by those at NexGen Stats. It really allows us to see the context of what goes into a major football play. We hear all the time about how players have to run so much more than they are given credit for. When you take into account all the plays they don’t see the ball, and then all the jukes, jives, changes in direction, and the sideline-to-sideline plays that usually break off, receivers can run for way over a mile in a game.
That’s why we’re really excited to learn about the stat for this touchdown, which will go down in the record books as a 97-yard touchdown. However, when one considers the route he ran, and then the move he made to actually get into the endzone, we have to add another 30 yards to that total.
That’s right, Jefferson actually ran 127 yards on that play. He caught the ball right on the 50-yard line, but there were two defenders in his vicinity. Jefferson couldn’t break free, and they eventually got in front of him. Luckily for Jefferson, he had help coming. A blocker was also coming up from behind, so Jefferson waited patiently to establish where he could go to utlize said blocker.
Jefferson took a hard pivot to the right, and he was able to run on a diagonal for the touchdown.