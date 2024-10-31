30 most insane stats in the NFL so far this season
By Nick Villano
2. Derrick Henry is on pace for 2,000 yards
Would be oldest running back in history with 2,000 yards
The 2,000 Yard Club is one of the most prestigious and hardest clubs to get into in football. More players have thrown for 5,000 yards than have rushed for 2,000. More players have had 20 sacks in a season. Way more players have had 10 interceptions in a season. What’s most impressive is the fact that even the best running backs in the history of the league have been unable to do it twice.
There is currently one active player that’s a part of the 2,000-yard club. That’s Derrick Henry. The former Tennessee Titans great achieved the feat during the 2020 season, where he rushed 378 times for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns. Only Terrell Davis had more touchdowns in his 2,000-yard season.
This season, Henry is on pace to break 2,000 yards once again. Not only would he be the first player to do it twice, but he’d be the oldest player in history to do it. When Henry signed with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, it felt like a match made in heaven. Now, we’re seeing the proof in the pudding.
Henry has 946 yards through eight games. He’s averaging an insane 6.5 yards per carry. It’s also not like he’s just been stacking the stats against bad teams. He hasn’t had 200 yards in a game yet this season, and his best performance came against the Buffalo Bills, a team the Ravens could see in the AFC Championship Game. If Henry continues on this pace, which nothing says he shouldn’t, then he’s up for another historic season.