30 most insane stats in the NFL so far this season
By Nick Villano
21. Alvin Kamara ruins Mike Zimmer again
Kamara has three-touchdown game against the Cowboys
On Christmas Day 2020, many fantasy football players were in their playoffs, with some in their championship game, hoping for a good day with possibly some prize money coming their way. Hopefully, those fantasy owners didn’t have to go up against Alvin Kamara. This was the famous six-touchdown game that’s still talked about today. That game was against Mike Zimmer’s Vikings, where his defense gave up 52 points in a putrid effort. He called it his worst defense he’s ever coached. Ouch.
Well, it seems like the problems with the defense are more than just Zimmer’s players. Now the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, Zimmer had a chance for revenge this season, facing Kamara and the Saints Week 2. It didn’t go well, again.
Kamara didn’t score six touchdowns in this game. He stopped at four. He helped the Saints dominate the Cowboys, beating the bricks off them 44-19. It was the first real test the Cowboys faced after blowing out the Giants the week before. They failed the test pretty obviously.
The Saints knew that Kamara was their key to success early in the season, and he literally couldn’t be more successful than he was against the Cowboys in Week 2. Hopefully, with the Saints on their current slide, he can play Mike Zimmer more often.