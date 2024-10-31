30 most insane stats in the NFL so far this season
By Nick Villano
23. A win with 60 passing yards total
Bo Nix has a few quirky stats in his rookie season
With two minutes left until halftime, Bo Nix had -7 yards against the New York Jets. That “-” sign is not a typo. Nix had thrown the ball 15 times, with seven completions, and they were averaging one yard behind the line of scrimmage on each completion. It was statistically better to throw an incomplete pass than a completed pass at that point.
Early in his career, Nix has been coddled with the playbook. Sean Payton is going to treat his prodigy with kid gloves. He’s so excited the former Auburn Tiger and Oregon Duck is now his to mold and build. However, he’s doing it at somewhat a disservice to his production, but it’s hard to argue with the results.
Nix won this game. The New York Jets were equally as awful on offense, and it gave the Broncos a chance to figure it out. They did that to the tune of 60 total yards on the game. Nix threw a touchdown in the third quarter to Courtland Sutton, who had all 60 of Nix’s yards (Javonte Williams and Michael Burton had positive yards, but they were negated by players with negative yards).
Yet, despite all of this, the Broncos won 10-9. No quarterback in NFL history had ever thrown for so few yards while throwing at least 25 passes and completing at least 12 of them. And we can’t imagine any of them won that game, as well.