30 most insane stats in the NFL so far this season
By Nick Villano
29. Patrick Mahomes also leads league in interceptions
Mahomes has nine picks this season despite being undefeated
What is wrong with Patrick Mahomes? Last season, he didn’t look like the best player in the league, so many asked this question. What is happening to the guy we expected to easily pass Tom Brady and Joe Montana for the moniker of the greatest to ever take a snap? He’s already accumulated the Super Bowl victories, and now he’s putting up stats that nobody can even fathom.
This season, it looks like the Chiefs should be the favorites for the Super Bowl, again. They are the only undefeated team left in the NFL, and some of their games needed superstar performances to escape with a victory. Yes, there’s been some luck on the Chiefs side, like the Isaiah Likely foot out of bounds in Week 1 and a few timely penalties against the other team, but they’ve largely earned their victories.
Yet, the statline for Patrick Mahomes would make offensive coordinators squirm. He has eight touchdowns and nine interceptions through just seven games. He’s on pace to lead the league in INTs this season.
Mahomes hit his career high in interceptions last season with 14. He at least threw 27 touchdowns to make up for it. He’s on pace to blow 14 out of the water, and he’s not yet on pace for 20 touchdowns. There’s something about Mahomes’ decision-making that isn’t meshing with what the Chiefs are trying to do. He is down multiple receivers, with Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, and Juju Smith-Schuster all down with various injuries, but this is not the season anyone would expect from Mahomes.