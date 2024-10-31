30 most insane stats in the NFL so far this season
By Nick Villano
3. Saquon Barkley has more touchdowns at MetLife than Daniel Jones
Jones is on pace for 0 touchdowns and 9 interceptions at home
It’s very likely that some of you have seen this statistic already. Daniel Jones has been historically inept at home. He has zero touchdowns thrown and zero touchdowns rushing. He is responsible for none of the scores for the New York Giants this season at MetLife Stadium. He’s had opportunities, but it’s always ended in failure.
Meanwhile, his former teammate Saquon Barkley came into MetLife Stadium for the first time wearing green instead of blue and dominated. Barkley had 176 yards and a touchdown. He averaged more than 10 yards per carry, showing he had a little extra motivation for this game. We imagine what we learned on Hard Knocks definitely didn’t help the Giants in this instance.
That one touchdown scored is more than Daniel Jones. That’s because everyone who scored a touchdown at MetLife has more than Jones. Joe Burrow has more touchdowns. Rico Dowdle has more touchdowns. Hilariously, Sam Darnold has more touchdowns at MetLife Stadium than Jones this season.
The Giants have big decisions to make this offseason, as there could be a full cleaning house after yet another disappointing season. It’s hard to argue that the path forward for Big Blue is with Jones under center.