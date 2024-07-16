Saquon Barkley is looking to prove haters wrong in first year with Eagles
Saquon Barkley made perhaps the most viscerally shocking move of the NFL offseason, leaving the New York Giants for the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a return to his roots in a way, as Barkley attended Penn State, but it was also betrayal of the most acute kind. That is at least how it felt for the Giants' fandom.
Of course, in reality, the blame lies with Giants general manager Joe Schoen and the front office. No matter how desperately New York weaves its PR web on "Hard Knocks," Barkley very clearly went to a team that wanted him. The Giants never made a counteroffer to the Eagles' three-year, $37.75 million contract. That is great money in the current RB market. There was no way for Barkley to turn it down if the Giants weren't seriously invested in his return.
Barkley has relayed as much to Giants fans, but his message has not been well-received. It's tough. This is a bitter breakup between longtime lovers. It also matters where Barkley ended up. Had he left for a juicy contract in Houston or Tennessee, New York fans woulds would have bid adieu with affection in their heart. The Eagles are the Giants' primary division rival, though. Barkley is now going to face the Giants twice per season with the potential to actively damage New York's postseason hopes. That sucks, at least for New York fans.
As the vitriol mounts and the negative comments fly, however, Barkley is taking a restrained and mature approach. Not just from Giants fans, but for those who don't believe he can have a long, sustained career,, and those who say he was overpaid. He's using it as fuel, and he's not hiding from his eager use of free bulletin-board material.
Here's what the 27-year-old RB told EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
"Anyone that tells you that you don’t get motivation from naysayers is lying," said Barkley. "You see everything. Even if you block it out, you make stuff up in your head. The motivation comes from me wanting to be great, having a purpose, being passionate about the game, and wanting to win championships and become a Hall of Fame player. Right now in my career, I’m far from that. But I feel like if I finish my second [half of] my career strong, I’m going to be able to put my name in that book."
Saquon Barkley uses negative comments as fuel in first season with Eagles
It's clear that Barkley has ambitious plans for the second half of his career. The shelf life of great running backs has never been shorter, but there are exceptions to the so-called rule. Christian McCaffrey in 28 with major knee injuries on his ledger. Derrick Henry is 30 with countless miles on his knees. Barkley hopes to join that tier of elite, long-term contributors at the position.
Last season was a challenge for Barkley, averaging 3.9 yards per carry behind one of the NFL's worst offensive lines. He still managed 1,242 yards from scrimmage in 14 games, including 10 touchdowns, but it wasn't the sheer dominance we are accustomed to from Barkley at his peak.
Still, the Eagles took the plunge — going against the grain to add another elite playmaker to Jalen Hurts' supporting cast under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The Eagles are looking to prove their mettle after a catastrophic end of the 2023 campaign. With a new play-caller and re-upped contracts for both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, this should be as competitive as any Eagles team we've seen.
The on-paper talent is ridiculous. Barkley has never been in so favorable a position. He's running behind quite possibly the NFL's best O-line, with two Pro Bowl-level wideouts, a top-10 tight end, and one heck of a quarterback under center. He's no longer No. 1 on the opposing game plan. The Eagles will use Barkley all over the place. He's still a priority for every DC. But, you can't sell out to stop Barkley without risking explosive plays from Brown or Smith, or a long-distance scramble from Hurts. The Eagles' offense — assuming the bad taste of last season is thoroughly washed out — should be as dynamic as any offense in the NFL next season.
Barkley has the chance to put up massive numbers on a top-tier contender. Contracts are all about context. Barkley is being paid a lot, but he's in the perfect situation to maximize his touches. Unfortunately for the Giants faithful, there's a good chance Barkley delivers on the hype.